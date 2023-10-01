"In this game of boxing, there are no rules" - Anthony Joshua gets real about Dillon Danis and Logan Paul's fiance Nina Agdal situation

Anthony Joshua believes Dillon Danis hasn’t crossed any lines with mental warfare against Logan Paul.

On October 14, Danis and Paul will engage in a six-round exhibition boxing match in the co-main event of “The Prime Card.”

Since the fight was announced, ‘El Jefe’ has continuously attacked his opponent’s fiance, Nina Agdal, on social media with pictures of her with ex-boyfriends and other guys.

Some people have claimed that Danis has crossed the line by attacking Agdal. Meanwhile, heavyweight boxing superstar Anthony Joshua thinks he's done nothing wrong. He had this to say during a recent interview:

“I’ll be real. In this game of boxing, there are no rules. The internet is undefeated. All of your information is out there at the end of the day. What you put out there will always come back around full circle, so, unfortunately, they are using this as a war tactic and you’re at war, so there are no low blows. Anything is acceptable in the art of war.”

Dillon Danis has done a phenomenal job promoting his upcoming fight. The question is, will he show up and secure a win against Logan Paul? It’ll be easier said than done, as Danis hasn’t fought since winning his second Bellator fight in June 2019.

Anthony Joshua voices his support for KSI in upcoming boxing match against Tommy Fury

The Prime Card main event features an intriguing six-round bout between KSI and Tommy Fury. Earlier this year, Fury handed Jake Paul his first professional boxing loss, making ‘TNT’ the top fighter in the influencer boxing scene.

Although KSI is a sizeable betting underdog, his friend Anthony Joshua believes he can pull off the upset. Joshua had this to say during an interview game with DAZN called “Cap or No Cap”:

“No cap [KSI will beat Tommy Fury]. KSI, we’re in your corner. We’re rooting for you. Wish you all the best.”

Tommy Fury holds a professional boxing record of 9-0, with four wins by KO/TKO. Meanwhile, KSI has fought professionally five times, with four being exhibitions. The YouTuber-turned-boxer last fought on May 13, ending with a no-contest after knocking out Joe Fournier with an illegal elbow.

