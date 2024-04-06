“In jiu-jitsu I felt complete” – Get inspired by Francisco Lo’s incredible life story ahead of his clash with Kade Ruotolo

ONE Championship newcomer Francisco Lo will make his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 21 tonight in a big way. Across from him will be ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo in a 180-pound catchweight bout.

Despite the mountain of a task that lies ahead of him, this kind of challenge is not new to Francisco Lo. In a recent post by ONE Championship, it's been chronicled how the Brazilian grappler had to go through numerous challenges in life to get to where he is now.

Judging from what he had to go through in life, we can say that Lo's bout with Kade Ruotolo will be a war. With Ruotolo's frenetic pace and chain submissions would test Lo's resilience and ability to turn defense into offense.

Francisco Lo respects Kade Ruotolo's dangerous grappling style

Ahead of his bout with Ruotolo, Lo expressed his thoughts on the challenge ahead of him in ONE debut. Surprisingly, the Brazilian grappler is quite transparent about how he respects the world champion's game:

"I think we have very similar styles because I also aggressively look for submissions. He is also aggressive, doesn't like to tie up the fight, and is always looking for the submission."

In war, knowing your enemy is half the battle. With both grappling savants having a penchant for mounting submission attempts after another, it's up to the man who imposes his will early. Whoever imposes him game early on this one may take the W once the final bell rings.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

