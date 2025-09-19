In photos: Khamzat Chimaev spotted at Team Ferrari garage at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The newly crowned UFC middleweight champion, Khamzat Chimaev, appears to be doing side quests while waiting for the 185-pound division to produce his first challenger. His recent social media posts show the Chechen-born Emirati linking up with Team Ferrari at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, scheduled for Sept. 19 to 21, is set to be the 17th race of this Formula 1 season. While the practice sessions commence from the 19th, the qualifying rounds and the race will go down on the 20th and 21st, respectively.

Chimaev visited Team Ferrari's garage ahead of the practice rounds. The UFC fighter's Instagram story shows 'Borz' and his team walking out to the race track and into the Ferrari pit lane before clicking pictures next to the SF 25, the manufacturer's machine for the 2025 season.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix pictures below:

Images courtesy: @khamzat_chimaev on X

Chimaev is well known for his love for high-end cars. Among his ever-evolving collection of rides are three Mercedes vehicles, a Ferrari 296 GTB, and, according to a report by Clutch Points, a Cadillac Escalade and a Ferrari California, among others.

As the MMA champion enjoys his life outside the octagon, things are heating up in the middleweight division. Many believe either Nassourdine Imavov or Reinier de Ridder, if he wins the UFC Vancouver main event against Brendan Allen, will be next in line for a crack at 'Borz's' middleweight strap.

Chimaev holds an undefeated MMA record of 15-0, mostly recently earning a unanimous decision win over Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319.

Khamzat Chimaev was recently gifted a Ferrari worth over $340,000

Khamzat Chimaev has a long history of receiving expensive gifts. In 2023, after moving to the UAE, the fighter was gifted a Rolex, and during an interview with the Nelk Boys later the same year, 'Borz' revealed that Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov had gifted him three Mercedes vehicles so far.

Earlier this month, his Georgian friends gifted the wrestling extraordinaire a Ferrari 296 GTB worth over $340,000. In a video doing the rounds on social media, he can be seen thanking them before driving the black Ferrari out of the dealership.

