In the wake of Bryce Mitchell controversy, ex-UFC star throws in two more names in the MMA community who said "the most outlandish things"

Following the controversy related to Bryce Mitchell's recent comments about Hi*ler, a former UFC star mentioned the names of two more ex-UFC athletes who were reputed for their offbeat commentary. It's pertinent to note that Mitchell received a lot of flak from the UFC CEO, Dana White, after his far-out take on Hi*ler.

Mitchell doesn't shy away from expressing his views nonchalantly about various social issues. A few weeks back, Mitchell also bashed the Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, and other entrepreneurs for boosting the price of essential commodities while continuing to deliver low-longevity products.

Mitchell's appearance in a recent episode of the ArkanSanity Podcast had him revealing one of his most outlandish expressions to date. Despite the common knowledge about Hi*ler's crimes against humanity and the Jews, 'Thug Nasty' labeled the Nazi leader as a "good guy" with intentions of fighting for his "country".

Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments in the Instagram post by @cagesidepress below:

Mitchell's comments may have sent shockwaves through the MMA community and subjected him to a few harsh words from White. But the former UFC middleweight, Derek Brunson, recently implied that he wasn't shocked by Mitchell's bizarre opinion about Hi*ler.

In a recent X update, Brunson also opined that the lack of consequences gives MMA fighters the freedom to say whatever they want. 'The One' highlighted the names of former UFC fighters Phil Baroni and War Machine, who had made similarly statements like Mitchell and got away with little consequence. He penned:

"MMA has always been a wild space with a lack of consequences and favorites being played - from media to promotions. I remember War Machine and Phil Baroni being cheered by the community when doing and saying the most outlandish things. People are acting like something new is occurring [after Mitchell’s comments] lol. I just sit back and laugh."

Dana White wants Bryce Mitchell to get punished inside the octagon for his take on Hitler

UFC CEO, Dana White didn't take Bryce Mitchell's opinion about Hi*ler too well. The 55-year-old has always been an advocate of free speech besides mentioning that none of the UFC fighters are "on a leash". But, he couldn't keep his cool after a reporter questioned him about Mitchell's take at the post-Power Slap 11 press conference in Saudi Arabia.

The UFC head honcho mentioned that he couldn't take disciplinary action against Mitchell because of his right to "free speech". However, he labeled Mitchell as one of the dumbest human beings along with wishing that all the ones offended by his comments get to see him battered on "global television" in his next fight. White said:

"It's free speech. That's the beautiful thing about this business. For all of you who hate Bryce Mitchell, you get to see him hopefully get his a*s whooped on global television. We're [White and the UFC] disgusted by it. I think he is one of the dumbest human beings."

