Independent reporter claims Jake Paul’s $16M Puerto Rico mansion is blocking locals from accessing public beach  

Jake Paul's recent acquisition of a jaw-dropping $16 million mansion in Puerto Rico has made headlines worldwide.

The luxurious property, boasting an impressive eight bedrooms, a state-of-the-art recording studio, and a lavish game room, has captured the attention of fans and onlookers alike.

However, amidst the glitz and glamour, an independent reporter has raised concerns that Jake Paul's extravagant abode is obstructing locals from accessing a public beach.

Bianca Graulau, in a video shared on her Instagram account, shed light on the issue. Graulau pointed out that all beaches in Puerto Rico are legally designated as public and are meant to be accessible to everyone.

In the video, Graulau also explained the troubling reality faced by locals. She highlighted that while the beach may technically be public, the nearest entry point to the public beach behind the property is over a mile away, involving a treacherous path strewn with rocks.

This makes it practically impossible for individuals to reach the beach easily, effectively turning it into a private enclave exclusively accessible to those who can afford multi-million dollar mansions. Here's what Graulau said:

"Now all beaches in Puerto Rico are supposed to be public, they belong to the people of Puerto Rico. It doesn't matter if you make as much money as Jake Paul or if you make minimum wage. Everyone's supposed to have equal access to every beach in Puerto Rico. That means that there's supposed to be a path from the road all the way to the beach, even if what stands in between is private property, but that, of course, is not being respected."

The reporter added:

"The nearest entry point is more than a mile away. You have to walk all the way... over rocks. So access becomes nearly impossible. So In practice, these become private beaches only accessible to the people who buy all those multi-million dollar houses."

Check out the reporter's claims below:

Jake Paul dives into acting with debut feature film

Jake Paul is ready to conquer the silver screen. The YouTuber has recently announced his involvement in an upcoming movie. Joining forces with Mandalay Pictures and Wonder Street, Paul will take on the lead role of a small-town youngster who rises to global fame through combat sports.

Leveraging his own experiences in the world of professional boxing and his success as a content creator, Paul has become an influential figure among today's youth.

Producer David Zelon praised Paul's ability to connect with audiences of all ages and expressed excitement about their collaboration.

