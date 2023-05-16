Khamzat Chimaev came into UFC like a wrecking ball, walking right through his first four opponents. Light heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida, who has recently come to the limelight, has also shown a similar level of dominance in his five UFC outings so far.

Former fighter turned media person RJ Clifford recently pointed out a striking similarity in 'Borz' and Almeida's UFC statistics.

Chimaev absorbed two significant strikes in his UFC debut against John Phillips and did not eat even one more in his next three outings. Similarly, Jailton Almeida has absorbed 2 significant strikes in his UFC career thus far, one each against Anton Turkalj and Shamil Abdurakhimov.

'Malhadinho' has never gone the distance in his UFC career, recently establishing himself as a legitimate contender with a first-round submission win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

RJ Clifford @RJcliffordMMA Jailton Almeida has absorbed two significant strikes in five UFC fights COMBINED. That's Khamzat Chimaev-level dominance. Jailton Almeida has absorbed two significant strikes in five UFC fights COMBINED. That's Khamzat Chimaev-level dominance. https://t.co/8R3skNliHZ

Meanwhile, Chimaev went through the toughest test of his career against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 last year, picking up a closely contested unanimous decision. The Chechen-born Swede has since returned to his dominant ways, stopping Kevin Holland in the first round of a reshuffled match-up.

Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman continue plotting a matchup despite Dana White's reluctance

Kamaru Usman is looking to earn his way back to welterweight title contention after consecutive title losses against Leon Edwards. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' recently issued a callout to Khamzat Chimaev, hoping that a win against 'Borz' will give him a legitimate claim for the title shot.

However, Usman wants to fight Chimaev at catchweight or middleweight, much to UFC president Dana White's dislike. Mincing no words, White said on The Jim Rome Show:

"What I hate about that fight and [Usman] calling him out, Usman is calling him out at a catchweight — I don’t do catchweights, I don’t like catchweights. Catchweights mean nothing. They mean absolutely nothing.”

Catch White's comments below:

However, White's disapproval has not stopped Chimaev and Usman from trading barbs at each other over social media. After recently accepting the matchup on Twitter, 'Borz' tagged Usman in another post with bags of money in the caption.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' replied with 'LFG', which translates to 'Let's Freaking Go' in modern slang.

