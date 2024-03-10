"Insane turn of events" - MMA pros react as Curtis Blaydes hands Jailton Almeida "embarrassing" KO despite multiple takedowns 

Fans and fellow MMA fighters were impressed as Curtis Blaydes scored a come-from-behind win over Jailton Almeida in the UFC 299 featured prelim bout.

Brazil's Almeida went into the biggest fight of his professional MMA career against Blaydes in a bid to make a place for himself in the heavyweight division's top five. Although Blaydes is known for his formidable wrestling, Almeida proved to be the better grappler and controlled 'Razor' for the majority of round 1.

However, Almeida's dominant grappling did not carry the threat of ground-and-pound or aggressive submission attempts. Blaydes, who appeared to be the fresher fighter heading into the next round, pummelled Almeida with hammer fists as the Brazilian fighter attempted a desperate single-leg takedown against the cage.

While Almeida seemed unfazed initially, the barrage of hammer fists eventually knocked him out and the referee stepped in to stop him from taking unnecessary punishment. The end came in at the 0:36 mark of round 2 and Blaydes was declared the winner by TKO.

Fellow MMA fighters shared their thoughts on Blaydes' victory.

While explaining how he found the opportunity to score the knockout, Blaydes said:

"We noticed that when he shoots, he shoots with his head down. So I used my belly to push down on the back of his head and he was not able to drive up. The body goes where the head goes. I made his head locked to the ground, he couldn't drive up into me, I got the hammer fists off."

Although by injury, Curtis Blaydes is the last man to defeat current interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall in the UFC. The win against Almeida will keep his hopes for the potential rematch alive.

Meanwhile, the loss against Blaydes snapped Almeida's 15-fight unbeaten run. This was also his first knockout loss in seven years.