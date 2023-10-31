Sean O'Malley fired shots at Devin Haney as their trash talk keeps escalating. The pair have been going back and forth for a while now.

Sean O'Malley recently became the UFC bantamweight champion following his win against Aljamain Sterling and all fight fans have been waiting for is his first title defense.

However, the MMA fighter has made it clear that he may explore boxing as an option somewhere down the line and picked his target for it, the unified lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney.

Here's what he had to say about boxers:

"Boxers are insecure around real alphas. It’s okay."

Take a look at the comment:

O'Malley's tweet

Sean O'Malley has spoken about a potential boxing fight against Devin Haney in the future, however, he is currently focused on defending his belt.

The MMA and boxing crossover events are becoming more common, especially since Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor did it. Additionally, Francis Ngannou's performance against Tyson Fury has given MMA fighters even more credibility.

'Sugar' is considered one of the best strikers in the UFC currently. His boxing is one of the best in the organization and has won him a lot of fights, a prime example being his championship bout against Aljamain Sterling.

Sean O'Malley agrees with the scorecards of Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou

On October 28, Francis Ngannou put on arguably the greatest performance of his career in his boxing debut against arguably the best heavyweight boxer in the world.

'The Predator' dropped Tyson Fury in the third round and did a lot of damage, but lost the fight via split decision prompting fans to call it a robbery. However, Sean O'Malley agrees with the scorecards, saying:

"Overall, yeah a s**tty night for me....Francis dropped Tyson Fury, I personally, and I don't know I was kinda going for Tyson the whole time, just because, I don't know I like to watch the show, I was going for Tyson. So when I watched the fight maybe I was a little biased towards Tyson, I thought he won the fight."

Although he made it clear that he may be a little biased in his opinion, he believed that Tyson Fury outboxed Francis Ngannou in the ring. However, fans in the comments section trolled him for his opinion and called him a 'Dana White' for wanting Fury to beat Ngannou.

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 2:18 onwards):