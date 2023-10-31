Sean O'Malley fears Tyson Fury may be 'depressed' following close decision in 'massive' fight against Francis Ngannou

Sean O'Malley believes that Tyson Fury's controversial result against Francis Ngannou last weekend may provide some difficult hurdles to overcome mentally.

'The Predator' took on the WBC heavyweight champion in what marked his professional boxing debut, and some sportsbooks had 'The Gypsy King' as a massive -2000 favorite.

But the fight did not "go to script," as Tyson Fury put it in his post-fight interview, and Francis Ngannou gave the WBC champion a stiff challenge for all 10 rounds. Fury was ultimately awarded the split-decision victory, but many felt that Ngannou deserved to win the fight.

Tyson Fury has candidly spoken about his past struggles with depression, which particluarly affected his career after beating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. Fury made a remarkable comeback from his time away from boxing between 2015-2018, but Sean O'Malley believes his performance against Ngannou may weigh heavily on his mind.

During a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow, he said this:

"Fighting is so f***ing mental, and Tyson Fury has a history with mental [struggles]... You don't know what he was going through."

Sean O'Malley continued:

"I don't know how he deals with that. But after an event like that, I bet Tyson Fury is so depressed right now. Knowing how he is, the biggest event, that was massive."

Watch the video below, with the comments on Fury from 17:15:

Sean O'Malley and Devin Haney fire fresh shots in the wake of Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Sean O'Malley and Devin Haney have gone back-and-forth on social media on several occasions in the past few months. And following Tyson Fury's clash with Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia, the pair once again fired shots at one another online.

Prior to Fury vs. Ngannou, many expected the former UFC champion to stand little chance against the undefeated WBC heavyweight king. But 'The Predator' gave Fury one of his most competitive fights to date, and even dropped 'The Gyspy King' with a crisp left hook in round three.

The fight was an incredible showing by Ngannou, and the closest MMA vs. boxing crossover clash of that magniture that we've seen. Following the event, Devin Haney took to X (formerly Twitter) to tell Sean O'Malley that he shouldn't take any confidence from Ngannou's performance.

Haney wrote:

"@SugaSeanMMA don’t get ahead of yourself.. I will still fuck u up"

O'Malley replied:

"Alright let's meet up"

