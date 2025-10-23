Is Ciryl Gane married? Exploring the UFC heavyweight star's relationship status and personal life

Ciryl Gane will have a third crack at the undisputed heavyweight crown when he challenges reigning champion Tom Aspinall in the main event of UFC 321 on Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Gane is currently on a two-fight win streak after failing to capture the vacant heavyweight gold against Jon Jones at UFC 285 in 2023. In his most recent octagon outing at UFC 310 last year, he secured a split decision win over Alexander Volkov.

Is Ciryl Gane married?

Ciryl Gane is married to a woman whose identity remains unknown. There is little information regarding their marriage, although they are the parents of two daughters. Ahead of his title fight against Tom Aspinall at UFC 321, the Frenchman told TNT Sports that he hasn't ''seen'' his family in three months:

''I’ve made some selfish choices for this camp. I’ve not seen my family for almost three months. Sometimes, you have to make these choices for your life. But I know that if I go home with the belt, I’m going to be a happy father. Everyone in my family knows this, so they are OK with that.''

Check out Ciryl Gane's comments below (8:57):

When Ciryl Gane discussed an unfortunate incident with his family

French media outlet Le Parisien reported that Ciryl Gane's house was robbed while he was competing against Serghei Spivac at UFC Paris in 2023. During an appearance on The MMA Hour, Gane opened up about the strain on his wife during that time:

''My wife saw that at first, because he did it around 8 p.m. [right before the fight], and so she went to the babysitter, she dropped the girls [off] and she came back, and when she came back she found all of the [chaos] at the home...This is can be really traumatizing for the girls if they [saw it happening]...So, yes, my wife has some traumatizing [aftereffects from the break-in], but she’s OK, and we’re going to fix that.'' [H/t: MMA Fighting]

