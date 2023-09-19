Wife found out but kept 'traumatizing' home break-in to herself ahead of UFC Paris, says Ciryl Gane

Ciryl Gane is still fresh off a night to remember, as he last fought on September 2 in the main event of UFC Fight Night 226. It was a return to form for 'Bon Gamin,' as he TKO'd Sergey Spivak to realize homeland triumph. Unfortunately for Gane, his return to French soil left a lot to be desired.

The former interim heavyweight champion was the victim of a robbery. Specifically, his home was ransacked while he was at the Accor Arena for his UFC bout. In a recent interview on the MMA Hour, Ciryl Gane offered greater insight into the burglary, revealing that his wife first learned about the break-in.

Furthermore, his wife elected to inform him of the break-in only after his bout with Sergey Spivak, possibly to avoid distracting him. Expanding on his wife's decision, Gane said (at 2:50 minutes) the following:

"My wife saw that at first, because he did it around 8 p.m., and so she went to the babysitter, she dropped the girls and she came back, and when she came back she found all of the mess at the home. But she keep that for her, and after, when we went to bed after the fight, she told me unfortunately. But she did really good because I saw nothing, I saw nothing about it."

Fortunately, no one was home during the burglary, and the former interim titleholder expressed relief that his young daughters were not home to experience such a harrowing situation.

Will Ciryl Gane fight Tom Aspinall?

Based on both his recent interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, as well as his comments at the UFC Fight Night 226 post-fight press conference, Ciryl Gane has no intention of fighting Tom Aspinall. Instead, the Frenchman feels that he should fight for the title next, given his triumph over Sergey Spivak.

However, Gane is unlikely to be given another title shot. He has fought for the title twice now, losing both times in the span of three fights against Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones respectively. With just one win since losing to Jones, he will likely have to do more to earn a third crack at the belt.