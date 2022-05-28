Is Conor McGregor going to fight again?

Conor McGregor often teases his fans on social media about returning to the UFC, usually calling out other fighters post-event.

However, Dana White has told TMZ Sports that he expects McGregor to return in the summer. The Dublin native recently went a little further by suggesting he knows a date for his comeback on his Twitter account.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The date of my return is… The date of my return is…

The Irishman hasn't fought since his loss to Dustin Poirier in July last year, where 'Notorious' broke his lower left tibia during the fight.

McGregor is now 33 years old and currently on a two-fight skid in the UFC after suffering back-to-back losses against 'The Diamond'. The last time the Irishman won a fight was against Donald Cerrone in January 2020 at UFC 246.

Before that bout, he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov, who many people deem one of the greatest in MMA. The Russian and the Irishman have had a long-running and bitter feud. With 'The Eagle' now out of action, fans are eager to see who McGregor will face upon his return.

khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib

Very happy for Good always defeats evil.Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year Good always defeats evil.Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year

UFC veteran and former double-champion Daniel Cormier believes 'Notorious' should face Nate Diaz, but believes he will face Michael Chandler instead.

While speaking to ESPN MMA, Cormier said:

"I know who he should fight and who he probably will fight. Who he should fight is Nate Diaz, they should complete this trilogy."

The former heavyweight champion went on to speak about why McGregor will fight Chandler:

"Who I believe he will fight, is Michael Chandler. Because Michael Chandler has taken the UFC by storm."

Watch Cormier give his take on who McGregor should fight on his return:

Is Conor McGregor readying himself for a wrestler in UFC return?

Daniel Cormier believes that Michael Chandler is next for McGregor, which might surprise a few given 'Notorious' isn't known for amazing wrestling.

However, in a recent tweet, the Irishman seemed keen to get back to grappling training.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @John_Kavanagh top man coach can’t wait to get back on the mats! Buzzing! top man coach can’t wait to get back on the mats! Buzzing! @John_Kavanagh 😂😂❤️ top man coach can’t wait to get back on the mats! Buzzing!

This could be in preparation for an opponent like Chandler, who will most likely feel confident in taking the Irishman to the ground. It's important to remember that Conor McGregor isn't a stranger to submission losses during his UFC career.

Against Khabib Nurmagomedov, the 33-year-old tapped in the fourth round after getting caught in a rear-naked choke by the Russian. It was the same submission technique that brought an end to his bout against Nate Diaz at UFC 196, which McGregor eventually avenged at UFC 202.

Facing Chandler would be a very tough return bout, but with Conor McGregor's huge profile, it could be hard for him to take a so-called 'easy fight'.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak