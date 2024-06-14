Is Conor McGregor out of UFC 303? Injury, new main event, and everything else we know so far

The UFC 303 fight card featuring Conor McGregor's long-awaited return has undergone a massive reshuffle. For several days, the MMA community was rife with speculation that McGregor's welterweight bout against Michael Chandler, which was to headline UFC 303 (June 29, 2024), was in jeopardy due to an injury to McGregor.

A few hours ago, UFC CEO Dana White officially announced that McGregor sustained an injury and is off UFC 303. In an Instagram video, White asserted that the new headlining matchup for UFC 303 would be a rematch between reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka.

Additionally, White noted that the previously booked UFC 303 co-headlining match, the Jamahal Hill vs. Carlos Ulberg light heavyweight bout, was also changed because Hill suffered a knee injury.

Trending

The new co-main event pits featherweight elite Brian Ortega against the up-and-coming Diego Lopes. Meanwhile, Ulberg will face Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight clash. White stated:

"Conor McGregor is out of 303 versus Michael Chandler with an injury. The new main event is Alex Pereira ... He [Pereira] is facing former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka."

He added:

"The co-main event will be No. 3-ranked Brian Ortega ... He [Ortega] will be taking on rising superstar, Diego Lopes ... Also, Jamahal Hill is out with a knee injury. [Carlos Ulberg] will now be taking on Anthony Smith."

Watch White's announcement below:

UFC 303 card reshuffle: Conor McGregor's injury shakes up International Fight Week event

The UFC 303 event is set to take place during the UFC's annual International Fight Week. Many feel Conor McGregor's injury withdrawal would surely dent the high-profile card's hype. Regardless, as indicated in a tweet put forth by Ariel Helwani, the UFC went into "overdrive" to put together a new main event for the card.

The veteran MMA journalist explained that the UFC sent out "feelers" to multiple fighters and camps, attempting to seek a worthy match to replace the McGregor-Chandler matchup. While replacement opponents for Chandler were initially sought, nothing made sense for him and he was kept off the card.

Besides, the UFC reportedly tried to rope in BMF champion Max Holloway, who just competed at UFC 300 (April 2024). UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka, who faced different opponents at UFC 300, were ultimately booked to headline the UFC 303 card. Both light heavyweights recently hinted at an imminent fight announcement.

Helwani recalled that Prochazka recently alluded to competing at UFC 305 in Perth in August, whereas Pereira has been busy with seminar work in Australia. The Pereira-Prochazka rematch was apparently the UFC's first choice to replace McGregor-Chandler as the event's headliner, and it's now officially set for June 29.

Noting that McGregor suffered an injury a day or two before the June 3 Dublin press conference that was canceled, Helwani explained:

"Initially, there was obviously some anxiety over the injury. Then there was optimism as I've reported all along. Then they started to re-promote it, and Michael Chandler did an interview about it and all that stuff. But then at the beginning of this week, the pessimism started to creep in. And about 48 hours or so ago, the realization was that this fight isn't going to happen."

Check out Helwani's comments below:

Expand Tweet