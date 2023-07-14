Is Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg really happening? Michael Chandler has an answer after digging around for the fans

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have successfully managed to get the entire world curious about a potential MMA fight between them. After initial back and forth on social media, things have suddenly escalated to both parties enlisting elite UFC fighters for training.

However, Musk suggesting a literal d*ck measuring contest or his mother's disapproval of the entire idea manages to keep fans skeptical. Michael Chandler recently did some digging to get an insider scoop about the possibility of the matchup coming to fruition.

According to Chandler, Harvey Levine of TMZ, the tabloid news organization famous for breaking most celebrity news, is confident about the fight happening. The UFC lightweight star said on his YouTube channel:

"Harvey, who runs TMZ, can you think of a more in-the-know guy on the entire planet? It seems like TMZ gets all the information, all the scoops, all the videos, all the dirt, positive, negative everything before it happens... So Harvey is out there digging, he called it his recon, he said 'Based upon my recon, I'm thinking that the fight is happening.'"

He further added:

"Every single thing that I've heard from anybody that has anything to do with the possible fight, with the matchup, is a 100% on board. And moving forward in the direction that Zuckerberg vs. Musk is going to happen."

Catch Chandler's comments below:

Elon Musk admits that he needs a 'lot' more training

Mark Zuckerberg has been dabbling in MMA for a while now, even winning gold and silver medals in a BJJ tournament last September. However, not much has been known of Elon Musk's physical activity prior to a recent training session with UFC legend Georges St-Pierre, scientist Lex Fridman and revered BJJ coach John Danaher. Sharing a photo with the team, GSP wrote:

"Great training session with 3 men that I really admire. Combined IQ in this photo is 1000. « Not including me » 😂😂😂"

Georges St-Pierre @GeorgesStPierre

Elon Musk seemingly got a harsh reality check on his first training session like most of us but was also humble enough to admit it. The tech mogul commented on Fridman's post of the same picture:

"Really fun! The obvious conclusion is that I need a *lot* more training."

