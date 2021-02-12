Is former MMA star Gina Carano a Republican?

Gina Carano is a supporter of the Republican party. The 38-year-old actress was recently fired from The Mandalorian after she shared a post to her Instagram story that compared Republicans to Jews at the time of Nazi Germany.

The post that Carano shared hinted that present-day Republicans facing backlash for their political opinions is no different than Jews being oppressed under Nazis in Germany.

#FireGinaCarano is trending on Twitter after Gina Carano shared an IG story that compared being a Republican to being a Jew during the Holocaust pic.twitter.com/ji49k4sPWq — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 10, 2021

Gina Carano's social media presence - which many consider to be 'offensive' - evidently suggests that the former MMA star has a penchant for conservative beliefs.

Last November, Carano claimed that the United States presidential election was manipulated by the Democrats. She stated that the election process needs to be "cleaned up" in order to protect democracy from voter fraud.

We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today.

Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud.

Investigate every state.

Film the counting.

Flush out the fake votes.

Require ID.

Make Voter Fraud end in 2020.

Fix the system. 🇺🇸 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) November 5, 2020

Gina Carano also received a groundswell of support from members of the Republican party following her departure from The Mandolarian.

Ted Cruz, who represents Texas in the United States Senate, said:

"Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi. She played a woman who kicked a** & who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again. Of course Disney canceled her," wrote Cruz in a tweet.

Shortly after, other Republican party members and their supporters claimed they would "cancel" Disney Plus over its decision to fire Carano.

Advertisement

Disney has cancelled @ginacarano, so I’m cancelling my @disneyplus. We need to stop giving these people our money and we must build new franchises.



Gina, if you’d like to come on the show to discuss anything let me know. pic.twitter.com/c2SSAjjdyu — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 11, 2021

When Gina Carano was criticized for allegedly making transphobic remarks

In August of last year, Gina Carano was asked to show solidarity for people who are mispronoun-ed by including 'she/her' in her Twitter bio. Instead, the former MMA star became a center of attention for allegedly mocking transgender people after she added 'boop/bob/beep' to her Twitter name.

However, Carano noted that putting 'boop/bob/beep' next to her Twitter name does not suggest she is transphobic.

"They’re mad cuz I won’t put pronouns in my bio to show my support for trans lives. After months of harassing me in every way. I decided to put 3 VERY controversial words in my bio.. beep/bop/boop. I’m not against trans lives at all. They need to find less abusive representation," wrote Carano.