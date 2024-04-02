Is Germaine de Randamie a mother? A look into UFC star's personal life with partner Samantha

Germaine de Randamie's UFC career has witnessed her earn a reputation for being one of the most technically proficient strikers to have competed in MMA. Additionally, the inaugural UFC women's featherweight champion is known as an affable and loving individual in the personal dominion.

The former UFC women's featherweight titleholder, born in Utrecht, Netherlands, generally refrains from unraveling too many details concerning her personal life. Nevertheless, it's known that 'The Iron Lady' has been in a relationship with an individual named Samantha for the past several years.

The couple resides in the Netherlands. Furthermore, speaking of children, Germaine de Randamie has one child. De Randamie gave birth to her son, Isaiah. Following the birth of their son, 'The Iron Lady' put forth an Instagram post, wherein she tagged her partner Samantha de Randamie. The post featured a photograph of the trio together.

The 39-year-old Dutch MMA stalwart indicated their child Isaiah was born on March 20, 2023. Expressing their elation over welcoming their son into the world, De Randamie wrote the following in the post:

"Blessed and so proud to introduce to the world our little miracle our whole world our son “ Isaiah, Sam de Randamie born on March 20th at 03.01 hours in Utrecht, The Netherlands" @sam26692 #utrecht #netherlands #ufc #ufcfighter #mommies #mommy #blessed #mothersonlove #fitmommy"

Presently, the unranked Germaine de Randamie is scheduled to make her long-awaited comeback against the No. 11-ranked UFC women's bantamweight, popular Brazilian athlete Norma Dumont.

Their bantamweight showdown will transpire at UFC Vegas 90 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on April 6, 2024. It'll mark De Randamie's return to professional MMA competition for the first time since Oct. 2020.

Expand Tweet

Germaine de Randamie kids: 'The Iron Lady' cites parenthood as motivation for UFC comeback

In addition to their son Isaiah, Germaine de Randamie and Samantha also serve as parents/guardians to their dog, an American bully XL named Gerrit. Besides, during an interview with UFC Eurosport in 2023, 'The Iron Lady' asserted that becoming a mother to Isaiah has ignited a fire in her to make a combat sports return.

In the interview, posted to the UFC Eurosport YouTube channel in Aug. 2023, the KO artist highlighted that her manager had been negotiating with the UFC for her comeback matchup. She claimed to be in full-fledged training, targeting a return for Oct./Nov. 2023.

De Randamie acknowledged that she feels age catching up with her but has found an inextinguishable fire within her after the birth of her son. Vowing to return to the octagon and make him proud, the UFC women's featherweight and bantamweight athlete stated [*Translation courtesy: YouTube]:

"I fight with a different goal: my little man. I want to make him proud... So in the end, whoever is in front of me, it will be them or me, that's one thing for sure."

Check out Germaine de Randamie's comments below (0:03):

Poll : Does Germaine de Randamie beat Norma Dumont at UFC Vegas 90? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion