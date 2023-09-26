Is Gervonta Davis vs. Keith Thurman happening? Showtime executive responds to rumors

No, Gervonta Davis vs. Keith Thurman isn't happening at a catchweight.

'Tank' is one of the biggest stars in the sport of boxing today. However, he's been out of action for nearly six months, last defeating Ryan Garcia in April. Following that massive victory, he spent a few months in prison due to a parole violation.

However, now a free man once again, he was linked to a fight with 'One Time' on social media. For his part, Thurman has been out of action since a dominant win over former champion Mario Barrios last year. Now linked to Davis, fans were excited to see the former titleholder return to the boxing ring.

While it's not known who exactly started the rumor, posts were flying about the potential fight earlier this week. However, that bout won't be happening next.

On social media, Showtime's Stephen Espinoza commented on the rumor. There, he directly and hilariously shot down Gervonta Davis vs. Keith Thurman. The promoter added that fans should be careful with what sources they find for fight news and not believe everything that they read.

Who will Gervonta Davis actually box next? Calvin Ford makes a tease

Calvin Ford, Gervonta Davis' main boxing trainer, has commented on the champion's return.

'Tank's' April victory over Ryan Garcia was easily the biggest victory of his career thus far. Following the win, he was quickly linked to a lot of high-profile stars, with names such as Mike Tyson calling him the face of boxing.

However, the lightweight champion has massively cooled off since the spring. Having spent a few months in jail, it seems that Davis is now finally working on a return to the ring. That's exactly the message that Calvin Ford echoed in a recent interview with The RIZE Podcast.

In the interview, the trainer was asked directly who Gervonta Davis would fight next. With recent call-outs from Shakur Stevenson and more, Ford declined to name his fighter's next likely opponent. However, he does want fans to know that something big is in the works.

Speaking to The RIZE Podcast, Ford teased that Davis and the rest of his team were being quiet for a reason:

"Right now, something big is coming. I can tell you that. It’s quiet for a reason. They're trying to seal the deal."