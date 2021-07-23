Is Khabib Nurmagomedov coming out of retirement?

Talk of Khabib Nurmagomedov's return was recently sparked by Rafael dos Anjos on Twitter. However, to the fans' dismay, it can be chalked up to wishful thinking from the Brazilian southpaw.

The return of Khabib Nurmagomedov has been one of the most anticipated topics in the MMA community ever since he left his gloves in the octagon after recording the 29th win of his career at UFC 254. Rafael dos Anjos recently offered fans a faulty lifeline, hinting at a potential return to competition by 'The Eagle'.

I just heard back from the UFC that Islam accepted to fight me Oct 30 5 rounds in Abu Dhabi and Khabib agreed to come out of retirement to avenge his brother’s loss after that. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 22, 2021

In a bid to set up a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Rafael dos Anjos called for a rematch against 'The Eagle' in the aftermath of his potential triumph against Khabib's heir apparent, Islam Makhachev. However, he was soon shot down.

An RDA vs. Khabib fight is implausible

While the Brazilian may very well be on his way to clashing with Islam Makhachev, a fight against the former champion seems highly unlikely. What's more, the fact that Khabib Nurmagomedov overcame Rafael dos Anjos back in 2014 does no favors to the Brazilian's claim.

Another thorn in the way of making this fight is the fact that Rafael dos Anjos will actually have to overcome the challenge posed by Islam Makhachev in a bid to set a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov up.

I’ll make sure Khabib keeps enjoying his retirement. Let’s go 👊🏼 https://t.co/OJwuVYNeln pic.twitter.com/Nyb26BCe9W — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) March 10, 2021

However, the veteran southpaw's chances seem rather bleak. Seemingly floundering, RDA has barely recorded two wins in his last five fights against the likes of Kevin Lee and Paul Felder. While his efforts against Lee and Felder cannot be understated, they cannot be regarded as outstanding accomplishments either.

Islam Makhachev, on the other hand, is currently riding an impressive 8-fight win streak. The odds are naturally in the Dagestani youngster's favor.

Does Khabib Nurmagomedov really need to return?

During his tenure in the UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov effectively consolidated his position at the very top of the deepest division in the MMA circuit as a whole. That is precisely why his retirement after his title defense against Justin Gaethje was a shock to every single MMA fan and pundit.

Spoke to Islam’s manager Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00). He said Islam wants to fight in December but UFC does want him in October if he can. But Islam is flying to Russia, they haven’t discussed it yet. And Ali said no truth to Khabib. Khabib is retired and they already fought. https://t.co/aRMe6R3XGD — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 22, 2021

Although Khabib has pulled away from active competition, he has played a monumental role in the careers of up-and-coming fighters. Islam Makhachev, for instance, is one among those. While RDA may not get the opportunity to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov again, he will have to settle for an eerily similar fighter in Islam Makhachev.

Edited by Avinash Tewari