Is Megan Anderson in Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction 2'? Behind-the-scenes from ex-UFC star's foray into Hollywood

Former UFC women's featherweight Megan Anderson made her acting debut in Extraction 2, starring opposite Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth. In the second installment of the thriller series, directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo, Hemsworth reprises his role as Tyler Rake.

Andre Parks' graphic novel serves as an inspiration for both the original film and the sequel. The film is produced by Anthony and Joe Russo, as well as Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall, and Sam Hargrave.

Extraction 2 marks Megan Anderson's maiden venture into the world of cinema. She shared glimpses of the behind-the-scenes from the shoot on Twitter.

Anderson also delighted her fans by sharing glimpses from the red-carpet premiere of Extraction 2 in New York on Instagram.

Megan Anderson's appearance in Extraction 2 has elicited overwhelmingly enthusiastic responses from fans, with one fan writing:

"Awesome. Watched it last night. Great job. Really enjoyed it."

Another fan wrote:

"Congratulations on your film debut, Megan! I hope you'll do more action films in the future!"

Congratulations on your film debut, Megan! I hope you'll do more action films in the future!

Yet another fan wrote:

"Awesome! You were great in it! Enjoyed the movie with my Dad."

Awesome you were great in it! Enjoyed the movie with my Dad

I think I like this more than John Wick 4! Great work 🤘🏽

Great role in the movie, nice work. You take a bullet to the head pretty well.

Ohhhh Megan, villain suits you well. Extraction 3 stay alive, to much armour, naw didn't like it.

Solid action movie. Congrats on the role and great work! Haha - no spoilers from me.

How did Megan Anderson land her role in Extraction 2?

Megan Anderson made her foray into acting with her role in Extraction 2. The former UFC women's featherweight title challenger was last seen inside the octagon against Amanda Nunes at UFC 259. She lost the fight via submission in the first round.

Following her stint in the UFC, Anderson has been working as an MMA analyst and expressed her excitement about the prospect of becoming a professional gamer and streamer. The Australian became popular on Twitch and landed a role in Extraction 2 following her UFC career.

Speaking about how she got the role in an interview with Robbie Fox, Anderson stated:

"They messaged me on Instagram. The film was originally supposed to be filmed in Australia and Sam Hargrave, who was the director had just flown to Australia and they were like, 'Hey, why don't we get a woman in for the big fight scenes type deal?' They were in Australia, so my name popped up."

Anderson added:

"Someone way down the line from the stunt team Instagram messaged me. [At first] I thought it was fake. I didn't respond for like two weeks."

Anderson realized that the opportunity was a reality when she finally had a Zoom call interaction with the director Sam Hargrave.

