Is an MMA fight between Tom Cruise and Justin Bieber going to happen?

Will the legendary film actor Tom Cruise be stepping inside the MMA cage to take on pop sensation Justin Bieber? According to a report by The Sun, If Bieber is to be believed, the answer to that question is yes.

Justin Bieber recently posted a picture on Instagram where he is donning fight gear with the caption ‘Tom Cruise is toast’. This fuelled the rumors that the two heartthrobs, albeit of different generations, will soon throw down.

This is not the first time though that Tom Cruise has been called out by Justin Beiber. The two A-listers had a fallout in 2019 after which Bieber had called out Tom Cruise for an MMA fight. Ari Emanuel, the co-CEO of Endeavor agency that owns UFC, and promotional president Dana White, even had a conference call with Bieber's manager Scooter Braun.

The 'Love Yourself' singer, 26, was said to be 'absolutely' willing to fight Cruise, 58, in the octagon, but talks never progressed.

Until now, the rivalry appeared dead, with Cruise - who recently had a meltdown on the set of his latest Mission Impossible film - failing to respond.

It comes after the Canadian artist released a boxing-themed music video for his new song 'Anyone'.

In the footage, the pop star mirrors Sylvester Stallone's iconic Rocky Balboa as he chases a chicken in training and downs raw eggs.

How do Tom Cruise and Justin Bieber match up for a fight?

The veteran actor Tom Cruise is 22 years senior to Bieber. Bieber has also been frequenting Floyd Mayweather’s gym and is known to use boxing as a part of his cardio training.

Besides, Justin Bieber will have a one-inch height advantage in the fight and as the broader person, one can assume a slight reach advantage as well.

Tom Cruise, though, will be the heavier fighter. And while Cruise has never been known for a ‘tough guy’ image outside his movies, he has had numerous martial arts training sessions for his various roles.

He had to train extensively for movies such as the Mission Impossible series, Jack Reacher series, Oblivion, The Mummy, and Knight and Day.

While Justin will have his ‘Bielebers’ backing him, Tom Cruise has perhaps the bigger fan following amassed over a nearly four-decade career.

Bookmakers gave experience the edge last time a fight between the two was discussed. Let us know who you think wins a fight between them.