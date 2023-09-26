“Is MSG supposed to give tickets away” - Jared Gordon starts damage control after post about paying exorbitant prices for UFC 295 tickets goes viral

Jared Gordon did damage control as he clapped back at critics following his post regarding the exorbitant price he paid so additional friends and family could attend UFC 295, which takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Bloody Elbow tweeted a photo that showed the hefty price for UFC 295 tickets and the total amount that 'Flash' paid for additional tickets. The UFC lightweight purchased 17 tickets that varied in price and location, but still came out to be over $20,000 despite a fighter discount being applied.

They tweeted:

"Jared Gordon paid nearly $22,000 for 17 tickets to UFC 295...That is after his UFC fighter discount"

The UFC lightweight responded to the tweet and indicated that there was some inaccurate information. He mentioned that the UFC provides him with complimentary tickets and noted that he is grateful for that, and that he understands why the venue is charging the premium price for tickets, writing:

"Wtf is this? I said I was grateful to the ufc for making this happen and the fans for supporting us. UFC gives us 4 free tickets but I had more friends and fam that wanted to come. Is MSG supposed to give tickets away to everyone that wants to come? Journalists suck sometimes…"

Who is Jared Gordon fighting at UFC 295?

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Jared Gordon at UFC 295 as the Queens, New York native competes at Madison Square Garden.

According to reports, 'Flash' will be fighting former Danish Olympic silver medalist in wrestling, Mark Madsen. Both lightweights posted a photo on X, where they confirmed the bout for UFC 295. 'The Olympian' is coming off a third-round submission loss to Grant Dawson, which was also the first defeat of his professional MMA career.

'Flash', on the other hand, will be competing for the first time since UFC Vegas 71, where he fought Bobby Green to a no-contest after an accidental clash of heads. Prior to the no-contest, he lost a controversial unanimous decision to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 282.

