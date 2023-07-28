Is a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov or Charles Oliveira more winnable for Dustin Poirier? 'The Diamond' answers decisively

Dustin Poirier has only lost to two men since 2018 - Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. Furthermore, 'The Diamond' was submitted by both men via rear-naked choke in the third round.

Whilst both men defeated Poirier convincingly, the perennial lightweight contender believes a rematch with one of the two former champions would be far more winnable than the other.

Ahead of his epic clash with Justin Gaethje at UFC 291, Dustin Poirier was interviewed by Jon Anik. The commentator asked 'The Diamond' who he believed would be a more winnable rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. Poirier said this:

"I think Charles is a more winnable fight."

Watch the interview below from 13:45:

Dustin Poirier's title fight with Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 was more competitive than his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov. 'The Diamond' was able to hurt the Brazilian on the feet, but was dominated during the grappling exchanges that cost him the fight.

Poirier was dominated by Nurmagomedov's relentless pressure and wrestling skillset at UFC 242, but 'The Diamond' was able to secure an tight guillotine choke that had 'The Eagle' in serious trouble.

Poirier is set to face-off against Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 this weekend for the BMF title, and he will hope that this time round he is able to secure the title victory.

Dan Hardy predicts the BMF title fight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will do battle in the main event of UFC 291 this weekend in a rematch of their war at UFC on Fox 29. Both men are known for creating carnage in the octagon and fans are expecting a thrilling contest for as long as it lasts.

Dan Hardy, a former UFC fighter who now works for the Professional Fighters League (PFL) as an analyst, recently predicted the matchup between Poirier and Gaethje on the Outlawed Picks Podcast.

Hardy believes that 'The Highlight' could win a war of attrition, but if Poirier can dictate a more technical fight then 'The Diamond' will come out on top. Dan Hardy said this:

"There's always that chance that Gaethje is just going to get through to [Poirier] at some point. I just don't think it's gonna be this time. I think Poirier is gonna catch him clean with something and hurt him... and then I think Gaethje is gonna wrestle instead of not... I think we're gonna see Gaethje wrestle himself into a d'arce choke or something"

Watch the video below from 1:14:50: