Is Tai Tuivasa related to Tyson Pedro? Relation between the two UFC 293 fighters

Tai Tuivasa is minutes away from taking part in the UFC 293 co-main event against Alexander Volkov. It will be the exciting 265-pounder's first fight in Australia since a 2019 loss to Sergei Spivak in Melbourne. 'Bam Bam' will be hoping to score an emphatic win on home soil as Tyson Pedro did in the main card opener.

Tyson Pedro emerged victorious over Anton Turkalj via first-round knockout. What some fans might not know, however, is that Tyson Pedro and Tai Tuivasa are family members. While they aren't blood-related, the two men are brothers-in-law, as 'Bam Bam' is married to Brierley Pedro, who is Tyson Pedro's sister.

The couple even have a son together. So Tuivasa will be looking to score another win to bring home to the family in a return to form, as he was once at the helm of a five-fight knockout streak. Unfortunately, he has found himself on the rough end of a two-fight losing streak after tasting defeat against Sergei Pavlovich and Ciryl Gane.

His opponent, Alexander Volkov, is an educated striker and among the tallest and longest fighters on the UFC roster. The towering Russian is on an opposite run of form compared to Tuivasa, with a two-fight win streak to his name.