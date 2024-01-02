Is Tyron Woodley married? Exploring 'The Chosen One's past and current relationships

Entering the new year, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is grappling with an unexpected and challenging start, finding himself at the center of controversy due to a leaked sex tape circulating on social media.

On New Year's Day 2024, Tyron Woodley woke up to the viral news of a leaked sex tape involving himself and an unnamed woman. The NSFW footage quickly spread on social media, leading many to speculate on the status of his marriage.

In 2022, the former UFC champion proposed to his then girlfriend, Kia, while visiting Ireland. The proposal, shared on social media, featured Woodley gracefully going down on one knee and presenting a diamond ring, all set against the picturesque backdrop of Dublin Castle.

In the video, Woodley conveyed his profound affection for Kia, declaring, "I want to spend forever with you." Kia responded emotionally, exclaiming, "Yes! Hell yes!" Woodley joyously shared the heartwarming video with his fans, celebrating the engagement and affectionately describing Kia as his perfect match and gem.

Meanwhile, Woodley also has an ex-wife Averi, who hails from Ferguson, Missouri (Note: The information is speculative, and there is no current information available regarding any divorce).

Woodley and his alleged ex-wife have four kids: three sons—Daylon, Daron, and Tyron Jr.—and a daughter named Gabby.

In response to Tyron Woodley's leaked adult tape, former opponent Jake Paul delivered a cheeky one-liner, stating, "All my opponents eat good." This comment, playing on Woodley's alleged act, drew attention to the situation and highlighted Woodley's financial gains from their boxing bouts.

Georges St-Pierre and Nick Diaz turn down Tyron Woodley's lucrative offer

Tyron Woodley aimed high in recruiting legends Georges St-Pierre and Nick Diaz for his new MMA promotion, The Realest International Promotion (RIP). Despite dangling an enticing eight-figure payday, both fighters declined Woodley's offer.

Woodley transitioned to promoting after his boxing stint with Jake Paul. Focused on providing opportunities for veteran fighters, he offered what he called a "dumb bag" to St-Pierre, who declined, citing his detachment from the fight world. Similarly, despite liking the opportunity, Nick Diaz turned down a substantial offer for a clash in the Middle East.

Speaking in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Woodley stated:

“I control who fights on the card, and I’m looking to fight guys that are legendary to me. I feel like, maybe didn’t get the respect and the money that they should’ve gotten when they were at the top of the top. Like Georges St-Pierre. I offered him a dumb bag, he said no, ‘I’m not in that world anymore."

Woodley added:

“I offered Nick Diaz a dumb bag, when I say ‘dumb’, I’m talking about pushing the eight figures. A lot of money, to fight me, in the Middle East. But, they both said no. Nick didn’t say no, Nick liked the comment, so I don’t know what that means."

