Is UFC star Jorge Masvidal Mexican?

Jorge Masvidal was born and raised in Miami by a Cuban father and a Peruvian mother. According to Masvidal, his father left Cuba in a self-made raft and ended up in the Virgin Islands. Masvidal's father was later imprisoned for more than 20 years on charges of manslaughter and drug trafficking.

Jorge Masvidal had an estranged childhood, often getting into street fights. It was a backyard brawl with Kimbo Slice's prodigy 'Ray' which initially brought Masvidal into the limelight. Although 'Gamebred' is a citizen of the United States, he has always been vocal about his Hispanic heritage. Ahead of his BMF title fight with Nate Diaz at UFC 244, Jorge Masvidal confirmed that he 'ain't no West Coast gangster'. Masvidal said in the pre-fight presser-

"I'm a Latin mother(expletive) thugged-out mother(expletive) goon from Miami, Florida."

Apart from the Hispanic descent, Jorge Masvidal is also proud of his upbringing on the streets of Miami. Replying to Nate Diaz in another interview, Masvidal said-

“He’s 100 percent accurate. I’m not a West Coast gangster. Shout out to California, L.A., I got a lot of people over there. But I’m from Miami playboy, you f*cking ain’t seen that hat? I’m a f*cking Miami goon, man. Make sure you get that sh*t. Miami will understand what the f*ck I’m saying, I’m a goon from Miami, man. The biggest one you’ve ever seen.”

Jorge Masvidal will face Kamaru Usman at UFC 261

Jorge Masvidal had previously faced Kamaru Usman at UFC 251, replacing Gilbert Burns on a six-day notice. Masvidal lost via decision in a contest that was marked with inactivity. Since then, Jorge Masvidal has repeatedly cited his short training camp as the reason for losing the match.

Addressing this in his post-fight interview at UFC 258, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman issued a callout to Jorge Masvidal for a rematch. Usman is scheduled to make his fourth title defense at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida, against Jorge Masvidal. Usman will also have Francis Ngannou in his corner whom he aided during the heavyweight title fight at UFC 260.

The biggest difference for Jorge Masvidal in the rubber match will be a full training camp and also the fact that he won't have to shed 20 pounds.