Is UFC superstar Jon Jones a Muslim?

No, Jon Jones has never professed his faith in Islam. The former UFC light-heavyweight champion is a Christian.

'Bones' has quoted the Bible on multiple occasions and has also attributed many life-turning events to his strong belief in God. Jon Jones also has a huge tattoo across the upper right side of his chest that reads 'Philippians 4:13'.

For those who don't know, the text is indicative of a verse from the Bible. The verse reads:

"I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."

The tattoo clearly indicates that Jon Jones takes his faith very seriously. However, his journey with his religion has not always been smooth sailing for the youngest UFC champion in history.

In an episode of 'UFC In the Moment: Jon Jones', Bones explained that there are times when he questions the religion's teachings. However, he stated that he has learned to get through these phases of doubt. The vlog appeared when Jon Jones was scheduled to face Mauricio Rua for the light-heavyweight title.

"Spirituality is what makes me do the right thing when no one is looking. To know someone is watching you when no one is watching you. I think it is an important thing to have. But I have also had times in my life where I have questioned religion. I had a sister who passed away," said Jon Jones.

"She was 18 years old. She had brain cancer. Within two years' time, her life was over. Considering that she was a light and she was my only sister, it is tough for me. Despite all the questions that I have had, I have never given up on God, never given up on faith," explained Jones.

Advertisement

When is Jon Jones fighting next?

Jon Jones has been working towards moving up to the heavyweight division for over a year now. Although the former light-heavyweight champion believes he is ready, it appears that he has failed to reach an agreement with the UFC to finalize a bout with champion Francis Ngannou.

I'll take care of @JonnyBones first then come after @Tyson_Fury — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 29, 2021

Jon Jones continues to work on his athleticism and making the switch to the heavyweight division. The aspects of his fighting style that have always set him apart from the rest are his dominance and unpredictability both on the ground and in striking.

Advertisement

A huge contributor to these attributes was Jones' physical fitness and flexibility. Jones recently posted a video on Twitter that showed that he is aiming to be just as swift, efficient, and athletic as a heavyweight.

It feels great unlocking a different level in my athleticism! 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/xN9cpwGMDN — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 29, 2021