Is Veronica Macedo married to an ex-UFC fighter? Here's all you need to know about the women's flyweight contender

Veronica Macedo is one of the few Venezuelan fighters currently in the UFC. While fellow countryman Marlon 'Chito' Vera has gone on to achieve monumental success, even having earned a recent title fight, Macedo has endured an unremarkable run in the promotion, going 2-4 in her seven fights in the promotion thus far.

Fortunately, for her, she is coming off a win against Juliana Miller, and will look to extend that victory into a win streak when she takes on fellow 125-pounder Jamey-Lyn Horth in the undercard opener of UFC on ESPN 52. While her professional life is what is public, her personal life has drawn greater fan interest.

Veronica Macedo's husband is actually former UFC welterweight and action fighter extraordinaire, Dan Hardy. The two tied the knot on Christmas Day in 2022, and she has even been featured on his podcast, Full Reptile. While it isn't known when exactly they started dating, Hardy made their relationship public in 2018.

Their relationship also features a 13-year age gap, with Veronica Macedo being 28 years old and Dan Hardy being 41. While the Englishman has since retired from active combat sports competition, his wife is still hoping to climb the MMA ladder, and will have another crack at it come her matchup with Jamey-Lyn Horth.

For now, she is unranked in the UFC women's flyweight division, and will be hoping to break into the top 15 soon. Meanwhile, Dan Hardy currently serves as PFL Europe's Head of Fighter Operations, for which he is tasked with fighter development, the procurement of European MMA talent and more.

Veronica Macedo's brief return to bantamweight

The first two fights of Veronica Macedo's career took place at a catchweight of 139 pounds and 132 pounds respectively. Afterward, she competed primarily as a bantamweight on the European regional scene, aside from a third catchweight appearance at, once again, 139 pounds.

It was in her sophomore UFC fight that she joined the women's flyweight division. She was defeated by controversial flyweight Andrea Lee, before taking on Gilian Robertson, also in a losing effort. After submitting Polyana Viana to score her first UFC win, she returned to bantamweight against Bea Malecki.

Unfortunately, Macedo was beaten via unanimous decision and made a triumphant return to 125 pounds by beating Juliana Miller.