Islam Makhachev backs elite lightweight grappler to beat Ilia Topuria: "He can get it done" 

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Aug 24, 2025 02:00 GMT
Islam Makhachev (left) picks next opponent for Ilia Topuria (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]

Islam Makhachev has made it clear that he wants a proven lightweight contender to challenge Ilia Topuria for the lightweight title next.

The Dagestani star vacated the belt earlier this year and has kept a close watch on how the division has unfolded since. According to Makhachev, top-ranked contender Arman Tsarukyan deserves a crack at the gold next.

Topuria knocked out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in his UFC lightweight debut. Since then, several names have positioned themselves for the opportunity to fight the Georgian-Spaniard next.

However, Makhachev believes Tsarukyan deserves the opportunity. During a recent Q&A session streamed on Ushatayka YouTube channel, Makhachev said:

"Yes, of course [Topuria vs. Tsarukyan should be the next fight]. When someone is backup for a fight, made weight, he almost always [fights for the title next]. I don't remember a time when they didn't give them the [title fight]. Arman was the backup and made weight. I think he should be next."
He added:

"He proved himself. He had a problem with cutting weight, but he proved he can go down and cut weight. And I think this is the fight that makes the most sense right now... To be honest, if Arman goes out with the right attitude, he can get it done."

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below:

As for the lightweight title landscape, Justin Gaethje has applied pressure by suggesting retirement if overlooked. Paddy Pimblett has leaned on his personal rivalry with Topuria to argue his case.

Tsarukyan, however, has remained the most credible candidate based on merit, despite the UFC’s reservations after his withdrawal from a scheduled main event with Makhachev earlier in the year.

Islam Makhachev is open to the idea of a super fight against Ilia Topuria

Islam Makhachev is preparing for a welterweight title clash with Jack Della Maddalena later this year. However, the former lightweight king revealed interest in a potential meeting with Ilia Topuria, who recently captured the 155-pound crown with a knockout win over Charles Oliveira.

A showdown between Makhachev and Topuria would bring together two champions at the peak of their powers. Speaking at the aforementioned Q&A session, Makhachev said:

"There's some intrigue with Topuria. I'm also interested in that fight. Maybe we can make some kind of super fight. Or as I said, we'll see about the weight."
