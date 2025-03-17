"Islam Makhachev is their big star" - Ex-MMA referee shares brutal reality check about UFC alleged lack of mega stars

Islam Makhachev is regarded as one of the most impressive talents in the UFC, having broken through the lightweight division. The reigning champion often defeats top challengers, emerging as one of the promotion stars.

While some would suggest, the UFC does not feature megastars, Makhachev's growing audience tells a very different story when coupled with his performances. During an episode of the Weighing In Podcast, host Jon McCarthy was asked by Josh Thompson whether the UFC currently is dealing with a lack of stars.

McCarthy stated that he does not think the UFC lacks star power instead, the structuring of the events is done in such a way that it limits the number of stars they can build. He used Alexandre Pantoja as an example, saying that despite him being such a great fighter, Brandon Moreno receives more coverage because of his personality.

McCarthy highlighted that Makhachev is the UFC's starfighter currently because he doesn't create problems and is always ready to fight anyone in his way, delivering excellent performances. He said said:

"But Islam Makhachev is their big star. He's a big star right now for them. Here’s the problem when you look at it: Islam doesn’t cause them any problems. What problems does he cause them? Zero. He not only goes out and fights, but he also goes out and finishes his fights. He fights anybody. He doesn’t make excuses about anything. And he doesn’t get in trouble anywhere."

Check out Jon McCarthy's comments on Islam Makhachev in the video below: (1:14:07)

Islam Makhachev dismisses Ilia Topuria fight, says he must earn the lightweight title shot

Makhachev's team recently revealed that he is not interested in fighting Ilia Topuria, as the Spaniard has just moved up in the weight category, and Islam thinks he needs to earn the lightweight title shot. With this declaration, speculation about Makhachev fighting Topuria are at rest for a while.

As per Home of Fight, Makhachev wants Topuria to move up before he fights Makhachev for a title shot. The post read:

"Islam still thinks Ilia Topuria needs to earn a lightweight title shot."

Check out the Home of Fight's Instagram post below:

