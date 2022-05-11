"Your jiu jitsu won’t work in our fight" - Islam Makhachev calls out Charles Oliveira on Twitter for trying to fight Nate Diaz next

Islam Makhachev is unimpressed with Charles Oliveira over recent comments from the Brazilian demanding he fight Beneil Dariush to earn a lightweight title shot.

Oliveira is no longer the lightweight champion after missing weight for his UFC 276 fight against Justin Gaethje, but he is still trying to call the shots when it comes to the division's title picture. Dana White said Oliveira is the No. 1 contender for the vacant belt, and "Do Bronx" has been busy matchmaking his opponent.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Charles Oliveira said:

"Makhachev has to fight Dariush first. They both have to fight and then we’ll see who we’re fighting or not. Makhachev is super tough and deserves all the respect in the world. Dariush is also super tough and has a great team. It will be a great fight, so let them fight first and see what will happen down the line."

Later Oliveira took to Twitter and wrote:

"Just for the record, I like to break records and I want to break another one... Fighting twice in same night. I can knock Conor out, and make Diaz tap. What do you think, Dana White?"

None of this sat well with Islam Makhachev, who holds an impressive ten fight win streak in the lightweight division. He replied:

"Charles Oliveira it’s funny you calling out Nate who hasn’t won a fight in years and same time saying I have to earn something…just say it straight that you scared to lose, your jiu jitsu won’t work in our fight and you know that."

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Dana White has 'no other choice' but to book Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev has an important ally in his quest for a lightweight title shot in Khabib Nurmagomedov, his longtime friend and training partner. Following UFC 274, 'The Eagle' took to Twitter to campaign for Makhachev vs. Oliveira in Abu Dhabi. He wrote:

“Dana White you have no other choice but make Oliveira vs. Islam fight in Abu Dhabi 22 October. Perfect date, Perfect location, Perfect opponents with perfect winning streaks 10 vs 11."

Another tweet read:

“Why Islam Makhachev has to do contender fight, if there’s no champion in this division?”

That timing may not work for Charles Oliveira, who has declared he wants to take some time off and return in November or December. As far as Abu Dhabi goes, Oliveira has different plans. He told MMA Fighting:

“I’ve asked to fight in December [in Brazil]. I deserve this“The Brazilian people deserve this. We deserve this, for this fight to be in Brazil. If it’s Sao Paulo, that’s 100 percent. But I would really like this fight to be in Brazil.”

With Oliveira no longer holding the lightweight belt, he may want to be careful when it comes to demands. If he isn't prepared to fight for the vacant title on the UFC's schedule, he could find himself passed over.

