  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Islam Makhachev hails Azamat Murzakanov as “real deal” after stunning UFC 321 knockout win

Islam Makhachev hails Azamat Murzakanov as “real deal” after stunning UFC 321 knockout win

By Subham
Modified Oct 25, 2025 20:00 GMT
Islam Makhachev (left) hails Azamat Murzakanov (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Islam Makhachev (left) hails Azamat Murzakanov (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Former UFC lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev has lauded countryman Azamat Murzakanov after Murzakanov secured a Round 1 knockout victory earlier tonight against Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 321.

Ad

Rakic, who was the favorite in the oddsmakers' books, pressured the unbeaten mixed martial artist with precise striking from the opening bell in the UFC 321 main card opener and tried to dictate the pace. He also attempted to take down Murzakanov earlier in the fight, but was not successful.

But, at the 3:11 mark of Round 1, with a powerful right jab, 'The Professional' dropped Rakic, while the latter was trying to level change, after which he landed one more shot, forcing the referee to put an end to the fight. Although Rakic did not seem happy with the stoppage, replays clearly showed otherwise.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Murzakanov's stunning performance at UFC 321 caught the eyes of Makhachev, who posted on X:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"@AzamatMurkanov Real deal Congrats brother"

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments for Azamat Murzakanov below:

Ad

With tonight's win, Murzakanov extended his unbeaten record to 16-0 (6-0 in the UFC). The 36-year-old has big plans. He wants to fight for the No. 1 contender spot, now held by former champion Magomed Ankalaev. During the octagon interview, he said:

"You all doubted me. I told you not to doubt me. Yes, I planned to finish him and I am happy that I did that... I told you I'm going to be fighting for the title. I want to fight for the No. 1 contender.”
Ad

Meanwhile, Makhachev, who vacated his UFC lightweight championship earlier this year in pursuit of becoming a two-division UFC champion, will be making his welterweight debut against champion Jack Della Maddalena next month at UFC 322.

The former pound-for-pound king plans to dethrone Della Maddalena and then march forward to beat UFC lightweight kingpin Ilia Topuria, who is very eager to lock horns with Makhachev.

About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications