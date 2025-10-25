Islam Makhachev hails Azamat Murzakanov as “real deal” after stunning UFC 321 knockout win

Former UFC lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev has lauded countryman Azamat Murzakanov after Murzakanov secured a Round 1 knockout victory earlier tonight against Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 321.Rakic, who was the favorite in the oddsmakers' books, pressured the unbeaten mixed martial artist with precise striking from the opening bell in the UFC 321 main card opener and tried to dictate the pace. He also attempted to take down Murzakanov earlier in the fight, but was not successful.But, at the 3:11 mark of Round 1, with a powerful right jab, 'The Professional' dropped Rakic, while the latter was trying to level change, after which he landed one more shot, forcing the referee to put an end to the fight. Although Rakic did not seem happy with the stoppage, replays clearly showed otherwise.Murzakanov's stunning performance at UFC 321 caught the eyes of Makhachev, who posted on X:&quot;@AzamatMurkanov Real deal Congrats brother&quot;Check out Islam Makhachev's comments for Azamat Murzakanov below:With tonight's win, Murzakanov extended his unbeaten record to 16-0 (6-0 in the UFC). The 36-year-old has big plans. He wants to fight for the No. 1 contender spot, now held by former champion Magomed Ankalaev. During the octagon interview, he said:&quot;You all doubted me. I told you not to doubt me. Yes, I planned to finish him and I am happy that I did that... I told you I'm going to be fighting for the title. I want to fight for the No. 1 contender.”Meanwhile, Makhachev, who vacated his UFC lightweight championship earlier this year in pursuit of becoming a two-division UFC champion, will be making his welterweight debut against champion Jack Della Maddalena next month at UFC 322.The former pound-for-pound king plans to dethrone Della Maddalena and then march forward to beat UFC lightweight kingpin Ilia Topuria, who is very eager to lock horns with Makhachev.