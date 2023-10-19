Islam Makhachev loss: Who is the only UFC fighter to have beaten the dominant lightweight champion?

Islam Makhachev is scheduled to defend his lightweight title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294. The two men will square off in a highly anticipated rematch of their all-action clash ten pay-per-views ago from UFC 284. If Makhachev is triumphant, it will mark his second UFC title defense.

Furthermore, it would render him the only fighter to defeat Alexander Volkanovski twice and serve as a testament to his skill. So it comes as no surprise to know that Islam Makhachev himself has almost never been defeated. The Dagestani phenom has been a dominant force for most of his MMA career.

However, while his mentor and childhood friend Khabib Nurmagomedov retired undefeated, Makhachev's record is stained by a lone loss. Back on October 3, 2015, he took on Adriano Martins. It was Islam Makhachev's sophomore UFC fight, and it didn't even last two minutes.

While his primary strengths are his wrestling and grappling, Makhachev is widely regarded as a superior striker to Nurmagomedov. In particular, he is a crafty counterpuncher whose defensive attributes make him difficult to hit. Unfortunately, his bout with Martins showed an uncharacteristically aggressive Makhachev.

Instead of countering his foe, he frequently lunged forward with looping punches and found himself on the receiving end of a thunderous counter that floored him, awarding the Brazilian a knockout. This, however, remains Martins' last MMA win. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt has instead found himself on a winless streak.

He has not tasted victory in six fights since then, losing five while taking part in one no-contest. He is also no longer with the UFC, and hasn't fought since a 2021 unanimous decision loss to Carlos Silva at Copa Norte de MMA 2021 Finals.

Islam Makhachev's longest win streak

Since he has only ever lost once, Islam Makhachev has had two two-win streaks throughout his career. His first win streak was a run of 12 consecutive victories and consisted largely of his non-UFC fights. However, after his loss to Adriano Martins, the Dagestani phenom embarked on another 12-fight win streak.

One of those fights was a catchweight bout against Bobby Green, so while he has a 12-fight win streak, only 11 of those bouts count when determined his longest lightweight win streak.