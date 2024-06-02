Islam Makhachev pens heartwarming message for Dustin Poirier after posing for battle-scarred photo

Islam Makhachev has put forth an uplifting message for Dustin Poirier after their grueling championship showdown. Makhachev successfully defended his undisputed UFC lightweight title via fifth-round submission against Poirier at UFC 302 (June 1, 2024).

It marked the third consecutive lightweight title defense for Makhachev, who's also the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound UFC fighter. Meanwhile, it's believed that it was probably Poirier's final MMA bout.

During his post-fight octagon interview, Dustin Poirier suggested that although he's not fully committed to it, he does feel that it was his last fight and that he's likely to retire from MMA competition. The former interim UFC lightweight champion competed thrice for the undisputed UFC lightweight title.

Poirier lost via third-round submission to then-undisputed UFC lightweight champions Khabib Nurmagomedov (Sept. 2019) and Charles Oliveira (Dec. 2021). Additionally, his third crack at undisputed gold ended in a fifth-round submission defeat against Makhachev. 'The Diamond' also fought for the BMF title, taking on Justin Gaethje in a rematch in July 2023 and losing via second-round KO.

From a historical perspective, many count Islam Makhachev (26 wins, 1 loss) and Dustin Poirier (30 wins, 9 losses, 1 no contest) among the greatest MMA lightweights in the world. The two combatants were noticeably cordial in the build-up to their fight, barring a misunderstanding at the pre-fight press conference face-off, an issue they later resolved.

Makhachev has now posted a battle-scarred post-fight photograph of himself alongside Poirier. The 155-pound champion's statement in the post read as follows:

"This guy is a warrior. One of the best to ever do it. Nothing but Respect."

Check out the photo posted by Islam Makhachev below:

Islam Makhachev's potential next move after defeating Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

Islam Makhachev has often spoken about achieving two-division championship glory by potentially capturing the UFC welterweight title. Reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards is booked to defend his 170-pound title in a rematch against Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 (July 27, 2024).

During his post-fight octagon interview after beating Poirier at UFC 302, Makhachev was asked about his ambition to win the welterweight belt. In addition to expressing his respect for Poirier, Makhachev said:

"It's my dream. I want to fight for the second belt. I want to feel that energy again. Because when you defend your belt, it's not same. I need new one ... This [fighting for the 170-pound title] is my dream."

Check out Makhachev's comments below (1:38):

Furthermore, Aaron Bronsteter subsequently reported that Islam Makhachev is open to a rematch against Arman Tsarukyan. There'd been speculation that Makhachev's next fight, provided he beat Poirier, would be a lightweight title defense against Tsarukyan.

Per Bronsteter, Makhachev has signaled that he'd like to compete at the UFC's annual event at Madison Square Garden in New York this November. Apparently, the Dagestani fighter believes his performance against Poirier helped him win over US fans. He reportedly wants to compete in America more often. Presently, the UFC hasn't officially announced Makhachev's next fight.

