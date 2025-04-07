Islam Makhachev posts video of coach Khabib Nurmagomedov enforcing discipline in gym, fans react: "Doing ANYTHING but fight Topuria" 

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev recently shared a video of Khabib Nurmagomedov teaching the importance of discipline to his pupils.

For context, after his retirement, 'The Eagle' has taken on the role of mentor and coach to fellow Dagestani MMA fighters, including Makhachev.

Consequently, Makhachev showcased how Nurmagomedov conducts himself during training sessions on his Instagram handle.

Check out Islam Makhachev's video below (via Home of Fight on X):

Due to the popularity of Nurmagomedov and Makhachev, the fight fans quickly shared their reactions to the post. Notably, one user seemingly took a subtle jab at Makhachev by mentioning his potential fight against Ilia Topuria.

"Doing ANYTHING but fight Topuria😭😭"

Others commented:

"Damn he's strict"

"Why did you oversleep? 🤣"

"Khabib looks thinner"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans react to Islam Makhachev's video featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

Former UFC fighter suggests Islam Makhachev should be stripped of his title

Islam Makhachev dethroned Charles Oliveira to become the UFC lightweight champion at UFC 280. Since then, he has successfully defended his title four times.

However, while Ilia Topuria is calling for a title opportunity in the 155-pound division, Makhachev seems to be dismissing it. He believes that Topuria does not deserve an immediate title shot.

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren believes differently. Recently, in a conversation with Daniel Cormier, Askren suggested that the UFC should strip Makhachev of his title if he avoids a fight against Topuria. He said:

"I think Dana should just do Dana stuff and just say, ‘Hey, Islam, if you don’t want to fight, you’re stripped.’ He’s done that. That is in Dana’s repertoire... If you’re the champion, you’re supposed to defend the belt against the best person, right? So Ilia has beaten two legends in a row. Not only beat them but finished them."

Check out Ben Askren's comments below (4:59):

