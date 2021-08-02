Islam Makhachev reacts to Usman Nurmagomedov's win at Bellator 263

Islam Makhachev is chuffed about his teammates’ performances at Bellator 263. The UFC lightweight tweeted an image with the caption:

“We here to take over this sport. Congrats team”

We here to take over this sport👊🏼

Congrats team💥 pic.twitter.com/soCYMOmJO8 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) August 1, 2021

Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov train together in their native Dagestan and at the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California. Usman Nurmagomedov recently competed in his second Bellator MMA fight, securing a first-round TKO victory over Manny Muro at Bellator 263.

Apart from Usman Nurmagomedov, two other teammates from their camp – namely Gadzhi Rabadanov and Islam Mamedov – also competed at Bellator 263. Rabadanov bested Daniel Carey via first-round KO in a 150-pound catchweight bout. Meanwhile, Mamedov defeated Brent Primus via split decision in a lightweight bout.

For years, MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov led the charge of the Dagestani fighters at the highest levels of combat sports. 'The Eagle' retired from the sport of MMA following his father's passing, with an undefeated 29-0 record, and as the UFC lightweight champion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, was the driving force behind the rise of Dagestani MMA. The former freestyle wrestler became one of the most decorated coaches not just in Russia but the world. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was solely responsible for the Eagles MMA team, which gave birth to the talents of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and others.

Khabib Nurmagomedov helps Islam Makhachev and others as a part-time coach

Khabib Nurmagomedov has clarified that although he won’t assume the role of a full-time coach, he will continue helping his teammates in their training. Khabib’s guidance, albeit in a part-time coaching role, has tremendously benefitted his teammates.

‘Coach Khabib’ has gone 7-0 thus far in 2021. Moreover, Islam Makhachev is being hailed by many as the top fighter from Dagestan right now. Makhachev is on an eight-fight win streak and has vowed to capture the UFC lightweight title very soon.

