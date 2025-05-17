Islam Makhachev's coach outlines one possible reason why Jon Jones hasn't accepted Tom Aspinall fight yet

Jon Jones hasn't fought since UFC 309 but remains a hot topic in the MMA news sphere. This time, Islam Makhachev's coach, Javier Mendez, who also serves as the head coach at the American Kickboxing Academy, detailed one possible reason that could be keeping 'Bones' from facing Tom Aspinall.

Ad

A fight between Jones and Aspinall has been repeatedly called for by the UFC fandom. Jones, however, remains resistant to the idea, despite teasing it in his UFC 309 post-fight interview.

Mendez believes he knows the reason why, sharing his perspective with fellow coach Tim Welch, to whom he said:

"Jon Jones is not the type of guy that likes to lose. He's such a winner in every aspect of what he does that you're not going to push him into a fight. If he doesn't feel he can win that fight and doesn't have a good advantage, he's not gonna take it. But Aspinall is one of those, 'Do you really want to take this fight?' I think the UFC is going to have to put a lot of money out there for Jon to say, 'I'm down.'"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Javier Mendez's thoughts on Jon Jones' reluctance to fight Tom Aspinall (45:46):

Ad

While UFC CEO Dana White has repeatedly assured fans that the highly anticipated Jones-Aspinall clash will happen, there has been little to no movement regarding it.

Jones himself recently dismissed fan accusations that he is ducking Aspinall but said nothing about his next fight.

Meanwhile, Aspinall himself has grown increasingly frustrated and has even started contemplating other fights, which may very well be what Jones intended.

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall have crossed paths before

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall haven't had many physical interactions, but the two did cross paths once at a fitness expo that the reigning UFC heavyweight champion was attending.

Ad

Aspinall filmed the encounter and even tried to persuade Jones to take part in an impromptu face-off, which was rebuffed.

Check out Jones' encounter with Aspinall:

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, little else has come of it. Jones continues to be evasive, and the matchup seems no closer to taking place than it was before Aspinall became the interim heavyweight champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.