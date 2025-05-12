Tom Aspinall issues final verdict on potential Jon Jones title unification fight: "I'm well bored of it"

Tom Aspinall's frustration with delays to his matchup with Jon Jones is reaching a boiling point. While the fight is integral to Aspinall fulfilling his dream of becoming the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Jones has remained non-committal and fielded every excuse to avoid fighting the Brit until there was no choice.

Ad

Now, there's only been silence, and Aspinall is exhausted. In a recent appearance on the High Performance Podcast, Aspinall was asked about the unification bout, which has not yet been booked. He said:

"I'm literally the most dangerous guy in the UFC if you look at the stats. When you put him with a guy of my size who has them credentials at this stage in his career, I think Jon's a smart guy and he realizes that, so he wants to be compensated financially for it.

Ad

Trending

Aspinall added:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I'm well bored of it. I've had enough. We either need to fight, or I need to move on and do something else."

Check out Tom Aspinall's thoughts on Jon Jones below (2:32):

Ad

Aspinall makes a fair point about the danger he presents to 'Bones.' While the undisputed heavyweight champion is a well-rounded fighter and among the greatest of all time, Aspinall has never gone to a decision, and no one who has faced him in the UFC has managed to escape unscathed.

The 32-year-old either obliterates them with an early knockout or takes them down and submits them. His combination of slick boxing, exceptional Brazilian jiu-jitsu, mobility, elite footwork, speed, power, and athleticism is unlike anything Jones has ever encountered.

Ad

Tom Aspinall is also the reigning interim UFC heavyweight champion

Tom Aspinall isn't a mere contender chasing the champion in his division. He is the interim UFC heavyweight champion, who stepped in on short notice at UFC 295, knocking Sergei Pavlovich out for the title after Jon Jones withdrew from the original title bout against Stipe Miocic due to injury.

Check out Tom Aspinall TKO'ing Curtis Blaydes below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Since then, Aspinall has defended the belt, avenging a TKO loss due to a freak injury against Curtis Blaydes at UFC Fight Night 208 by knocking him out within a round at UFC 304.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.