"This is not personal" - Islam Makhachev's manager Ali Abdelaziz responds to Charles Oliveira's claims of the team being arrogant ahead of UFC 280

Islam Makhachev’s manager Ali Abdelaziz recently addressed Charles Oliveira’s claims of Makhachev’s team being arrogant ahead of their UFC 280 meeting. Abdelaziz and many others in the MMA community have touted Makhachev as the next UFC lightweight champion.

Makhachev, who’s the childhood friend and longtime training partner of MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, is the betting favorite ahead in his fight against 'do Bronx' for the vacant UFC lightweight title.

Makhachev’s supporters have consistently maintained that he’ll continue Nurmagomedov’s legacy and, akin to ‘The Eagle’, will reign as a dominant UFC lightweight champion.

Makhachev and his team, including Nurmagomedov, have time and again suggested that former UFC lightweight champion Oliveira is no match for him.

In a recent interview with MMA Hoje, 'do Bronx' addressed the same. Oliveira highlighted that he’s overcome serious health issues such as rheumatism and a heart disorder before solidifying himself as a top-tier lightweight. Accusing Islam Makhachev and his team of being arrogant, he said:

"There's one thing I need to tell you. I want to tell you... They're being arrogant, and that's what will kill them. The arrogance from their manager, from former fighters... will kill them. No one will ever hit me harder than life already hit me. I'm a guy that escaped a heart-blowing condition."

On that note, Ali Abdelaziz has responded to Charles Oliveira’s assertions and indicated that they have nothing personal against him. Abdelaziz tweeted:

“@CharlesDoBronxs I just heard you said we are arrogant we know you’re a great champion and the great human being we know you’re very tough this is not personal October 22 Is it going to be a great fight and we will see who is the champion Big respect for you and your team”

Dana White cautions Islam Makhachev against underestimating Charles Oliveira

Islam Makhachev is scheduled to face Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 280 on October 22. Ahead of the much-awaited matchup, UFC president Dana White touched upon the lofty expectations that fans have from Makhachev.

Makhachev has vowed to dominantly defeat Oliveira and continue Nurmagomedov’s legacy as a great UFC lightweight champion. That said, Dana White believes Makhachev mustn’t underestimate Charles Oliveira. During the Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) post-fight press conference, the UFC boss labeled Oliveira as a warrior who’s willing to fight anyone. White said:

"Khabib has said for a very long time that Islam Makhachev is the best in the world. He's going to be the next world champion, he's gonna dominate that division the way that he did. You gotta get through Charles Oliveira first. Charles Oliveira is no walkover."

