Islam Makhachev’s middleweight ambitions labeled “funny” by elite UFC wrestler

As per a UFC middleweight fighter, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev's middleweight ambitions are humorous and premature.

Makhachev defended his strap by submitting Renato Moicano at UFC 311 earlier this year. The Dagestani champion's next title defense is yet to be confirmed, with Justin Gaethje, Ilia Topuria, and Charles Oliveira in the mix. He has previously stated his intentions to compete at welterweight and middleweight if the promotion gives him an opportunity, as he believes he can make a successful transition.

In an interview with The Schmo, three-time NCAA Division I national champion Bo Nickal weighed in on Makhachev’s middleweight aspirations and suggested what the Dagestani phenom should do next.

Nickal said:

"Ah man, that’s funny. No, that’s a big jump, but I think that right now I would love to see a fight between him and Topuria."

He added:

"I don’t know what the matchups are going to look like with Topuria moving up to 155, but I would like to see Ilia and Islam match up there. I think it would be a super fan-friendly fight, and you pick two guys that in my mind are probably top three, if not top five pound-for-pound best guys out there right now."

Check out Bo Nickal's comments below (5:55):

Merab Dvalishvili wants Islam Makhachev to fight Ilia Topuria

UFC bantamweight kingpin Merab Dvalishvili wants Islam Makhachev to battle Ilia Topuria. 'La Leyenda' vacated his UFC featherweight strap in pursuit of the lightweight gold and has called out the champion several times. However, Makhachev dismissed a fight, urging the Georgian-Spaniard to fight a ranked lightweight.

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'The Machine' stated that Topuria is worthy of a fight against Makhachev, especially now that he has vacated his title.

"Ilia has to fight Islam Makhachev, especially he vacated his belt and he is not anymore 145 or any. He’s the best deserving contender for the 155 belt. But somehow, Islam Makhachev is ignoring him."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

