Islam Makhachev has followed in the footsteps of his close friend and training partner Khabib Nurmagomedov by becoming the UFC lightweight champion. The No.2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter recently revealed that his mother wants him to follow the UFC Hall of Famer into retirement.

Speaking to Red Corner MMA, the lightweight champion stated:

"My mother doesn't watch fights. Not just my fights - fights in general. She doesn't like seeing people hit each other. When I came home, there were a lot of people there. She said, 'you're champion now. Wrap it up. Khabib listened to his mother. When will you listen to yours?'

"I told her Khabib defended his title, and I need to do the same. It's a hard topic for my mother. My father's the opposite. He watches all the fights."

Islam Makhachev has defended his title once. However, he has not defended it against a fighter from the lightweight division. Khabib Nurmagomedov had three title defenses before retiring from mixed martial arts with a perfect record of 29-0.

The longest-reigning lightweight champion in UFC history was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022. It is unclear if the current lightweight champion will follow in his footsteps and retire in his prime.

Watch Islam Makhachev's comments on his mother below:

Alexander Volkanovski's coach blames cockiness for loss against Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev was able to defeat Alexander Volkanovski via unanimous decision in his first lightweight title defense. City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman believes that cockiness may have cost his fighter an opportunity to win the bout.

Speaking to Combat TV, Bareman stated:

"That body triangle was preventable... Alex was in the process of escaping before the triangle... At the same time he was in turtle, he was looking at all the boys in the front row - Izzy and Dan and them - and saying, 'I'm out'. Being a little bit, in my opinion, cocky... Well, at about that exact time that Alex did that, Islam jumped to the body triangle."

Volkanovski's perceived cockiness may have hurt him in more ways than just positioning. The featherweight champion was visibly reacting to his opponent's strikes, acknowledging the damage.

While the fight was closely contested, and 'The Great' was able to remain the No.1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the promotion, his cockiness may have prevented him from becoming the fifth double champ in promotion history.

Watch Eugene Bareman's full comments below (starting at the 12:05 mark):

