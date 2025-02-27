Islam Makhachev shares five-word reaction to Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach's take on Dagestani warrior spirit

Islam Makhachev has reacted to a post by UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coach. Makhachev most recently beat short-notice opponent Renato Moicano at UFC 311 earlier this year.

Makhachev surpassed his mentor Nurmagomedov with his victory over Moicano and now has the most title defenses in UFC lightweight history. Javier Mendez, who was instrumental in 'The Eagle's' career and currently coaches Makhachev, has often commended the current champion for his perseverance and warrior mentality, which have made him the pound-for-pound king.

Mendez recently reflected on his first trip to Dagestan in 2019 on Instagram, praising the active lifestyle and training regiment of those in the region responsible for producing high-caliber fighters. The American Kickboxing Academy head coach captioned his post:

"2019 on my first visit to beautiful Dagestan ❤️life in this community and disciplined physical activities is a huge reason why so many warriors come from this region and more will continue to thrive with more great talent in MMA,Wrestling Sambo and many more Sports Champions like @islam_makhachev."

Check out Javier Mendez's post below:

Makhachev shared his coach’s post on his Instagram story with a five-word remark:

"It was a good time"

Check out Islam Makhachev's reaction below:

Islam Makhachev's Instagram story [Screenshot courtesy: @islam_makhachev on Instagram]

Javier Mendez commends Islam Makhachev's warrior mindset

Javier Mendez recently made an appearance on Submission Radio and was asked if the UFC is targeting Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria for International Fight Week, and how the lightweight champion would deal with 'El Matador'.

The 54-year-old responded confidently that his pupil has a championship mentality and only needs two months to prepare for anybody. He said:

"All Islam needs is 2 months to prepare for anybody. He is not going to care who he fights. You make 155 we all have the same attitude... That’s just the way he is. He’s a true warrior... We are champion we are number one for a reason. We are not supposed to reject any person they throw in front of you."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (12:23):

