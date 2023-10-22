Islam Makhachev surpassed one Khabib Nurmagomedov record with title win over Alexander Volkanovski

With his win over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294, Islam Makhachev has surpassed a notable Khabib Nurmagomedov record. Reigning UFC lightweight champion Makhachev successfully defended his lightweight belt against UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski at UFC 294 on October 21, 2023.

The Dagestani got better of the Australian via first-round KO, thanks to a head kick and follow-up ground strikes.

Their first fight was a back-and-forth affair at UFC 284 in February 2023, where Makhachev secured a victory via unanimous decision. Additionally, his KO win in their second encounter has helped him go 2-0 in as many fights against Volkanovski.

Besides, the knockout victory at UFC 294 has resulted in Islam Makhachev surpassing his childhood friend and mentor, retired MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov. Heading into UFC 294, Makhachev and Nurmagomedov had two KO/TKO victories on their respective UFC records.

Nevertheless, by KO'ing Volkanovski, Makhachev now has three KO/TKO wins in the UFC and has outdone 'The Eagle' in that regard.

Islam Makhachev boasts a professional MMA record of 25 wins and 1 loss. His UFC record stands at 14 victories and a defeat. Meanwhile, the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov amassed an MMA record of 29-0, whereas his UFC record stands at 13-0.

Islam Makhachev's first UFC knockout win was a first-round KO against Gleison Tibau at UFC 220 in January 2018. His next domination came by TKO in round one of his fight against Bobby Green in their UFC Fight Night clash in February 2022.

On the other hand, Khabib Nurmagomedov earned his first KO/TKO UFC win by KO'ing Thiago Tavares in round one of their fight at UFC on FX: Belfort vs. Bisping in January 2013. Then, Nurmagomedov annihilated Darrell Horcher in round two of their clash at UFC on Fox: Teixeira vs. Evans in April 2016.

When Javier Mendez labeled Islam Makhachev the most well-rounded lightweight over Khabib Nurmagomedov

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA in October 2020, sporting an unbeaten MMA record. In the ensuing years, Nurmagomedov has been hailed by many as the greatest MMA lightweight of all time. However, AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) head coach Javier Mendez seemingly begged to differ.

In an interview with Submission Radio in 2022, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev's longtime coach Javier Mendez acknowledged 'The Eagle's' unblemished record and fighting prowess. However, he emphasized that Makhachev is the better striker of the two and has a more well-rounded MMA skillset. Implying that Makhachev is the best lightweight ever, Mendez stated:

"I am going on record saying as the lightweight, he is hands down the No. 1 of all time, Islam Makhachev. Best defense, best striking, best everywhere. The best all-around athlete."

Watch Mendez's interview below from 8:25 onwards: