Islam Makhachev trolls Khabib Nurmagomedov’s airline incident with cheeky jab

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has taken a light-hearted jab at Khabib Nurmagomedov regarding a past airline incident. For context, 'The Eagle' was removed from a flight while he was traveling from Las Vegas to San Francisco.

Nurmagomedov, who was seated in the emergency exit row of a Frontier Airlines plane, had a confrontation with airline employees, and the crew did not appear happy with the UFC Hall of Famer despite his composure and his insistence that he would be ready to help in the event of an on-air emergency.

Believing that Nurmagomedov's linguistic barrier may present issues in the event of an emergency, he was requested to switch seats, but he objected and was escorted off the plane.

Makhachev and his team, during their recent flight to Dagestan, were seated in the plane's emergency row. Taking a humorous jab, the UFC lightweight champion posted a photo of himself and his team and wrote:

"And no one kicked us off the plane🤣🤣🤣. We Flew to Dagestan like this 😂"

Islam Makhachev will battle Jack Della Maddalena or Ilia Topuria

Islam Makhachev had previously made his ambitions of becoming a double champion known. However, he was linked to a potential bout with Ilia Topuria after the Georgian-Spaniard called him out.

Now, UFC CEO Dana White has shed light on Makhachev’s future. During the UFC 315 pre-fight presser, White confirmed that if Belal Muhammad gets dethroned this weekend by Jack Della Maddalena, then Makhachev will move to 170 pounds and challenge Della Maddalena.

However, if 'Remember the Name' defends his gold, Makhachev will fight Topuria at UFC 317, as 'La Leyenda' hinted recently. Seconding Topuria's comments, White confirmed:

"Yeah, there’s a lot of moving parts right now and yeah, that’s pretty accurate."

