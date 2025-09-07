  • home icon
  Islam Makhachev trolls Mauricio Ruffy amid UFC Paris loss: "Train more, speak less"

Islam Makhachev trolls Mauricio Ruffy amid UFC Paris loss: "Train more, speak less"

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 07, 2025 03:47 GMT
Mauricio Ruffy (left) receives strong words from Islam Makhachev (right) after loss at UFC Paris. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Mauricio Ruffy (left) receives strong words from Islam Makhachev (right) after loss at UFC Paris. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Mauricio Ruffy succumbed to his first UFC defeat at UFC Paris, and former divisional champion Islam Makhachev wasted little time taking a shot at him online.

Benoit Saint-Denis secured a second-round submission over the Brazilian in the co-main event of the record-setting UFC Paris event. Fighting in front of his home fans, the Frenchman pressed forward from the opening bell, dragging Ruffy into exhausting grappling exchanges.

The pressure paid off in round two when Saint-Denis took the back and finished the fight with a face crank. The win halted Ruffy’s seven-fight streak and pushed Saint-Denis closer to the lightweight top ten.

Makhachev took to X to react to Ruffy's loss, writing:

"Win or lose, Ruffy has zero grappling... Train more, speak less that’s the key to success #UFCParis"

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below:

Makhachev's comments carry forward the tension Ruffy sparked with his initial comments. After beating Jamie Mullarkey in his debut, the Brazilian warned Makhachev that a “new king” was on the way.

He doubled down on those comments after stopping King Green at UFC 313. He also leaned heavily on Conor McGregor’s rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov, promising to have McGregor in his corner if he fought Makhachev for the belt.

Speaking in a past interview with MMA Junkie, Ruffy said:

"One thing that I want is when I'm ready to fight Islam Makhachev, when I go to fight him, I want to invite Conor McGregor to be in my corner, so it's us against the Russians. I want Conor McGregor there. I want Conor McGregor there and [for him] to be up close and taste the victory when I beat the Russians. Khabib [Nurmagomedov] is going to be there, of course, so I want Conor McGregor to be there as part of my corner."

With the loss to Saint-Denis, Ruffy's record stands at 12-2, with eleven wins by finishes.

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
