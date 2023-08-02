Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira rematch "kills the morale" of lightweight division until 2025: Chael Sonnen

After months of rumors, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s second title defense is now confirmed.

The promotion is set to head to Abu Dhabi on October 21 for a major pay-per-view in the form of UFC 294. In the headline bout, Makhachev will defend his crown against the fighter against whom he won it, Charles Oliveira.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Islam Makhachev x Charles Oliveira 2 is official for UFC 294 on Oct. 21 in Abu Dhabi.



Paulo Costa x Khamzat Chimaev is also official for that card.



First reported by Chael Sonnen on The MMA Hour (in April 🤯).

The two men first faced off last October at UFC 280. Islam Makhachev came out on top, dropping ‘Do Bronx’ before submitting him with an arm-triangle choke in the second round.

With Oliveira coming off a big win over No.4-ranked lightweight Beneil Dariush, most fans seemed happy with the announcement of his rematch with Makhachev.

However, one observer who isn’t so keen on the bout is former UFC middleweight title challenger Chael Sonnen.

In a recent YouTube video that saw ‘The American Gangster’ discuss numerous subjects, he suggested that the UFC should’ve avoided booking Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2 due to the presence of two other contenders, Alexander Volkanovski and Justin Gaethje:

“Giving Justin Gaethje Islam (Makhachev), which he just earned and asked for, is a problem, because we already told the world Charles (Oliveira) is doing it...we’ve told the locker rooms and the media that Volk (Alexander Volkanovski) goes next if Volk beats Rodriguez and if Islam beats Charles...if we then say Gaethje gets to go...we have never gone three (fights) ahead...you are moving an opportunity to nearly 2025 if you do this...we never should’ve had Charles. This never should’ve happened, when he said three times, I’m not doing it, we should’ve said great, but we didn’t...if we say yes to all three, we kill the morale of an entire division until 2025.”

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss this matter below:

Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2: Can ‘Do Bronx’ find a way to win this rematch?

When Islam Makhachev first faced off with Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title in 2022, very few fans expected the whitewash in favour of the Dagestani that they were given.

UFC Canada @UFC_CA



A LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPION HAS BEEN NAMED #UFC280 pic.twitter.com/TOD3VdbiLF ISLAM MAKHACHEV SUBMITS CHARLES OLIVEIRAA LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPION HAS BEEN NAMED

Due to this, many fans are cynical over Oliveira’s chances against Makhachev in their upcoming rematch, particularly as he initially stated he wouldn’t be ready for UFC 294 in October.

One person who believes the fight could be different, though, is renowned coach Ray Longo.

He went on record in a recent interview to state that if ‘Do Bronx’ was being truthful when he claimed “it wasn’t me” in his first fight with the Dagestani, then the rematch could be “a different fight.”

Watch Ray Longo discuss the fight below: