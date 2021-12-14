Israel Adesanya blasts New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern for establishing public interest journalism fund, calls it "state-funded propaganda"

Israel Adesanya has blasted New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for investing in what he perceives to be "state-funded propaganda." This is in reaction to Ardern announcing that the nation's government will be introducing a "public interest journalism fund" in an attempt to limit the spread of misinformation.

In a video posted to Twitter by social media user @ElectionWiz, Ardern can be seen saying:

"We've also seen the spread of misinformation on COVID-19, particularly through social media... We made it a priority to establish a public interest journalism fund to help our media continue to produce stories that keep New Zealnder's informed."

Israel Adesanya has since reacted to the announcement on Twitter, stating the following:

“'…to establish a public interest journalism fund to help OUR media continue to produce stories...' aka We issued state funded propaganda that only we approve of cuz we know what’s best for you. This movie wild bro!! *cough cough*"

Israel Adesanya @stylebender Election Wizard @ElectionWiz WATCH: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern says her country has created a special account to fund journalists who will produce government-approved stories on Covid-19.



When will Israel Adesanya next compete in the UFC?

Israel Adesanya is set to defend his UFC middleweight title in February 2022. The UFC confirmed this past weekend that 'The Last Stylebender' will run it back with former foe Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC 271.

UFC 271 is currently targeted to take place in the iconic Toyota Center, located in Houston, Texas. Traveling with Adesanya from New Zealand are a number of his teammates who are also expected to feature on the card.

Carlos 'Black Jag' Ulberg will make his second UFC appearance since being signed from DWCS in 2020. He'll take on Fabio Cherant. Mike Mathetha, more commonly referred to as 'Blood Diamond', will make his UFC debut as he takes on Orion Cosce.

Throughout the COVID-19 era, New Zealand fighters have struggled immensely to continue competing in the United States. The country's strict border policy to combat the virus has resulted in members of City Kickboxing being stuck in the U.S. or Abu Dhabi for extended periods of time, away from their loved ones and friends.

