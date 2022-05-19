Adesanya, Oliveira, Volkanovski all have flaws - Khabib Nurmagomedov claims Islam Makhachev is the most complete MMA fighter

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes friend and protege Islam Makhachev is the most complete fighter in all of MMA.

'The Eagle' recently listed elite fighters in the UFC, such as Israel Adesanya and Charles Oliveira, admitting that he doesn't think Makhachev shares their same flaws. Khabib has been pushing for his compatriot to face 'Do Bronx' for the vacant lightweight title later this year.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Khabib Nurmagomedov insisted that Makhachev should be next in line for the title. He also explained why he thinks the No.3-ranked lightweight is the most dominant fighter in the organization.

"He is the most complete fighter today in MMA. Who is more complete than Islam? Charles Oliveira? He gets knocked down twice in every fight. Volkanovski? He doesn't wrestle or grapple like Islam. Adesanya? They all have their ways. But Islam has every way. Striking, punching, ground-and-pound, kicking, knees, clinch, grappling; everything."

Islam Makhachev is on a 10 fight winning streak in the lightweight division. The Russian has suffered only one loss in 21 career fights career.

His defeat came over seven years ago in his second appearance for the UFC. Makhachev was knocked out by Adriano Martins. Since then, the 30-year-old has defeated 10 opponents in a row, including four finishes in the last 11 months.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov speak to TMZ Sports here:

Khabib Nurmagomedov 'feels bad' for Islam Makhachev

In the same interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov admitted to feeling guilty for Islam Makhachev.

The former champion, who retired in 2020 with a 29-0 record, suggested that fans calling for him to return and face Charles Oliveira is disrespectful to Makhachev.

"My reaction is I feel bad. I feel really bad for Islam Makhachev. You know why? This guy, he hasn't lost in more than 7 years. He has a 10 win streak in the lightweight division. Not only win streak, he dominates. In the last 11 months, he had finished four opponents. The UFC have to pay more attention to this guy. I feel bad because the last one and half of two years I feel that Islam is the best lightweight in the world."

Nurmagomedov believes that the UFC should be paying more attention to Makhachev. 'The Eagle' is convinced they should be trying to sell the fight similar to himself and Tony Ferguson. Although Khabib's fight with 'El Cucuy' never took place, it was billed as a coming together of two champions (undisputed and interim) on impressive streaks.

khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib

Perfect date, Perfect location,Perfect opponents with perfect winning streaks 10 vs 11.

@MAKHACHEVMMA @ufc @danawhite you have no other choice but make Oliveira vs Islam fight in AbuDhabi 22 October.Perfect date, Perfect location,Perfect opponents with perfect winning streaks 10 vs 11. @danawhite you have no other choice but make Oliveira vs Islam fight in AbuDhabi 22 October.Perfect date, Perfect location,Perfect opponents with perfect winning streaks 10 vs 11.@MAKHACHEVMMA @ufc

Charles Oliveira and Makhachev are both on streaks themselves. The Brazilian is undefeated in 11 fights, which includes a title defense against Dustin Poirier. Makhachev's similarly-impressive 10-fight streak could add another element of jeapordy should the two men face one another for the vacant lightweight belt.

Edited by Harvey Leonard