He's not like Jake Paul and these fake guys - Ali Abdelaziz on the influence Khabib Nurmagomedov still has in MMA

Ali Abdelaziz believes Khabib Nurmagomedov's remaining influence in MMA is due to his honesty. Comparing the Dagestani to the likes of Jake Paul, Abdelaziz praised his client for his authenticity. The manager branded Paul "fake," and explained that Nurmagomedov doesn't need to make things up to generate excitement amongst fans.

Speaking to Brett Okamoto for ESPN MMA, Ali Abdelaziz was asked why he believes 'The Eagle' still has a lot of pulling power and popularity within the organization. Abdelaziz said:

"It's not about clout. I think it's because he's so truthful and he means everything he says. He doesn't just say things for hype, like Jake Paul and these fake guys."

Abdelaziz is likely referencing Jake Paul's persona on social media. The former Disney Channel star is notorious for using his platforms to make outlandish comments to generate interest. Paul often calls out retired fighters and the UFC for fighter pay.

In the same interview, Abdelaziz was pressed about his client Islam Makhachev and whether he will face Charles Oliveira. Okamoto himself believes it is a fight to make as the two fighters are on a 10 and 11 fight win-streak respectively:

"I respect Charles Oliveira. No doubt about it. I believe he is the UFC world champion even without the belt. But I know for sure that Charles Oliveira is not the best lightweight in the world today... I understand because it's a payday. Makhachev, what is he +450 favourite? Even Dana White doesn't think Oliveira is the best lightweight in the world."

Through his company, Dominance MMA Management, Abdelaziz manages over 200 athletes in the world of MMA. In the UFC, he manages stars such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje and Henry Cejudo.

Ali Abdelaziz believes Kamaru Usman will retire undefeated in the UFC

Ali Abdelaziz believes his client Kamaru Usman will remain undefeated throughout his entire UFC career. The welterweight champion (20-1) only has one loss on his professional record. The loss came in 2013 and 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has since amassed an impressive 19 wins in a row.

Usman also has five successful title defenses under his belt and looks well on his way to eventually chasing Demetrious Johnson's record-setting 11.

The welterweight star is currently recovering from hand surgery which was originally meant to have him back into the octagon by July. Complications with the rehab have pushed his return date towards the end of the year.

Despite the injury, Abdelaziz made a bold claim while talking to The Schmo:

“Kamaru Usman's one of the hardest working men I've ever seen in the gym. This is why he’s the best fighter in the world. That’s why he’s the pound-for-pound king. That’s why I believe he will retire undefeated in the UFC. And I think he’s gonna go on top."

