"A legend one day" - Israel Adesanya claims he is "a nobody" until he laps the division

Israel Adesanya recently commented on a post by MMA History Today, where he was tagged as a legend in MMA. The post talked about how Israel Adesanya had etched his name in the history of MMA within a short span of time.

"It's crazy to think how fast this guy solidified himself as a legend in MMA. He made his UFC debut in 2018 and has already etched his name in the history books."

Acknowledging the post, Adesanya took to his Instagram stories and wrote:

"Let me lap the division again. Till then, I am nobody. A legend one day."

Israel Adesanya has undoubtedly become one of the most prominent figures in UFC in a short amount of time. He joined the UFC in 2017 and there has been no looking back since then.

In his debut performance in 2018, 'The Stylebender' knocked out Australia's Rob Wilkinson at UFC 221 in Perth, Australia in an outstanding performance.

Since then, he has taken down tough competitors like Derek Brunson and middleweight G.O.A.T Anderson Silva. 'The Stylebender' knocked out Robert Whittaker in front of a crowd of 57,125 fans at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne in 2019. With this win, he became the undisputed middleweight king of the UFC.

Two successful title defences against Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa have solidified his position in the division. He has a perfect record of 20 wins and no losses with 15 knockouts.

Israel Adesanya is all prepared to take on Whittaker at UFC 271

Israel Adesanya is all set to take on Robert Whittaker in an upcoming fight at UFC 271. The match is reported to take place in February next year.

The duo had earlier faced each other at UFC 243 on October 6th, 2019. Adesanya fought the fight as the interim UFC middleweight champion, while Whittaker was the then UFC middleweight champion. 'The Last Stylebender' was quite dominant throughout and eventually won the fight via KO in the second-round. The win made him the UFC middleweight champion that he currently holds.

Ever since his win over Whittaker, Israel Adesanya has been dominant in the middleweight division. He has had only one defeat since then. Adesanya tasted defeat by Blachowicz while trying to capture the UFC light heavyweight title in March 2021.

Robert Whittaker, on the other hand, is on a three-fight winning streak following his victories over Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum. In his latest fight with Gastelum, Whittaker won over the former via unanimous decision.

