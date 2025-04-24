Israel Adesanya comes clean on psychedelic use before Alex Pereira rematch, admits to “macro shroom trips in the shower”

Israel Adesanya revealed he utilized psychedelics ahead of his rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 287.

In November 2022, Adesanya and Pereira carried over their kickboxing rivalry to the UFC. Pereira won the first meeting by fifth-round standing TKO to become the new middleweight champion.

Six months later, they fought again in the UFC 287 main event. This time around, Adesanya avenged his defeat and won by second-round knockout to regain the 185-pound world title.

Adesanya recently made an appearance on 'Pound 4 Pound' with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo. He had this to say about using psychedelics heading into his rematch against Pereira:

"Yeah, [I like psychedelics]. The [Alex] Pereira fight in Miami, I did three macro shroom trips in the shower, where I was able to like f*cking hone in. It's different. I don't go too deep, it's more I can feel myself, I can feel myself deeper.

"I don't know if it's your ancestors or whatever, but I could feel myself on a level I've never felt before... Yeah, I do f*ck with psychedelics. I like to alter the state of my being once in a while, just because I feel like I learn from different perspectives when you take the blinders off."

Watch Adesanya's comments starting at 46:15 below:

Israel Adesanya eyes rematch against Sean Strickland

Following his win against Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya has endured the worst chapter of his fighting career, losing three consecutive fights, against Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis and Nassourdine Imavov.

Adesanya recently posted a video on YouTube of him training with David Goggins. 'The Last Stylebender' had this to say to Goggins about wanting to avenge his loss against Strickland:

"I have a feeling who I want to fight. You'll like this one. I gotta get some get back. Strickland. I'm gonna get him back."

Sean Strickland shocked the world when he became the UFC middleweight champion by defeating Israel Adesanya in September 2023. Strickland has since lost two of his last three fights, with both defeats against Dricus du Plessis for the 185-pound strap.

Watch Adesanya's comments starting at 8:00 below:

